Why many holly wreaths will be without real berries this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Their crimson red colour brings life to festive holly wreaths, while their meaning reminds Christians of the sacrifice made by Jesus on the cross.

But for many looking forward to celebrating the traditions of Christmas this year, a scarcity of red berries will soon become apparent.

That’s because farmers across the UK have seen a huge shortage in berries produced by holly trees this year.

It appears not even Christmas can escape climate change, Mark Adams, partner of national wholesaler Kissme Mistletoe told The Independent.

The Worcestershire-based farmer sold out of berried wreaths in October and said he’s 70 per cent down on the number he’d usually provide because of the berry shortage.

open image in gallery Storm Nelson in March brought heavy rainfall to the UK ( Getty Images )

“The trees have been under a lot of strain this year because of the weather,” he said.

“We have had a good last couple of years, but this year it’s been very difficult. We were only able to sell a few.”

Between October last year and March, England experienced the second wettest six-month period on record, with rainfall almost 60 per cent above the 10-year average.

Defra said the rainfall led to soil erosion, crop damage and flooding.

Mr Adams said: “It really is bonkers how climate change is impacting everything at the moment... the berries are just one part of it all.”

The berry shortage has backed some wreath sellers’ decision to use only artificial berries.

Helen Bowker, of Cotley Farm near Exeter in Devon, told The Independent: “There are virtually no berries around the holly this year. You, of course, get the birds also eating them, but this year I haven’t seen hardly any.

“It’s not really impacted us as we do always decorate our wreaths with artificial berries - it doesn’t really make a difference, and they don’t shrivel up.”

She added: “I’m not sure what’s caused the shortage exactly but it could be to do with the long wet season we had in April and May.”

BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time expert Bob Flowerdew said he believed the lower crop of berries this year could be because trees were “feeling weak”.

He said: “The same thing happens with apples, one year you get a fantastic crop, the tree gets exhausted, it just takes a year off.”

Holly is a Victorian tradition that was adopted as a symbol of Christ’s crown of thorns, with the berries being a symbol of his blood.