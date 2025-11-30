Service families reunited for festive season as ships return to home bases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of service personnel have been reunited with their families in time for Christmas as the Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales and its support ships returned to their home bases.

The Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier and the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base where the crews were met by cheering families and friends.

The arrival, which is the biggest naval homecoming in 20 years, was brought forward because of heavy winds forecast for Monday.

Frigate HMS Richmond, which was also part of the carrier strike group (CSG), is also returning to Plymouth during the weekend and HNoMS Roald Amundsen also headed back to its home port in Norway.

Fast jet and helicopter crews are also being reunited with their families at RAF Marham, RNAS Culdrose and RNAS Yeovilton.

The naval ships are returning from a 40,000 nautical mile voyage as part of Operation Highmast to carry out diplomatic visits and exercises with allies and partners in the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia and the Indo-Pacific including Australia and Japan.

More than 2,500 military personnel, made up of 2,100 Britons, 200 Norwegians and a similar number of Canadians and Spanish, have been involved in the eight-month deployment, with the numbers rising to 4,500 during the main exercises.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “The safe return of our carrier strike group marks the successful conclusion of one of the most significant UK deployments in years.

“Over the past eight months, our servicemen and women have demonstrated the very best of Britain’s military.

“They’ve operated seamlessly with 12 allies across oceans and seas, sailing 40,000 miles. They’ve strengthened vital partnerships and shown that Britain is a nation open for business.

“This deployment is a clear demonstration of how we are investing in our armed forces, standing with our partners, boosting economic growth and ensuring Britain plays a leading role in global security.

“I’m hugely proud of everyone involved and pleased that they’ll now be reunited with their families for Christmas and a well-earned rest.”

Commodore James Blackmore, CSG commander, said: “It has been a privilege to lead the nearly 4,000 soldiers, sailors, aviators and marines who have sailed over 40,000 nautical miles as part of the strike group, working with over 30 nations en route.

“Last week the Defence Secretary announced that the UK Carrier Strike Group had reached full operating capability. That is a testament to the hard work both on Operation Highmast and of those who have served before us to reach this milestone.

“The strike group has come home stronger for Nato than it departed and I am incredibly proud of all those who have taken part in Operation Highmast.”

Lieutenant Simon Hall, from near Yeovilton, Somerset, was at the jetty with daughter Ophelia, five, to welcome home his wife Lieutenant Commander Phoebe Hall.

He said: “Phoebe joined in Japan so it’s been four months of solo daddying whilst maintaining the day job but Ophelia has made it easy for me.

“Having her back for the special season is the icing on the cake.”

Ophelia said she was looking forward to putting up the Christmas decorations with her mother and said: “It’s been hard.”

Anne Aspin and children William, nine, and Jessica, 13, had travelled 350 miles from Manchester for the reunion with husband Chief Petty Officer Chris Aspin.

She said: “We haven’t seen him for the whole eight months, it’s been hard.”

William said: “I’m looking forward to him being back.”

Jessica said: “I haven’t missed beard rash and him standing in front of the TV, but I’ve missed him a lot.”

An MoD spokesman said: “This global deployment has showed Britain is open for business.

“Trade with the Indo-Pacific region alone is worth more than £280 billion – almost 20% of all UK trade.

“The carrier strike group has hosted major trade and investment summits during its deployment, including in Singapore, Australia and Japan – helping drive economic growth in the UK.”