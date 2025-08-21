Lucy Connolly to speak out for first time since being released from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers online on the day of the Southport murders, is expected to speak out on Friday for the first time since being released from prison.

The 42-year-old, wife of Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly, left HMP Peterborough on Thursday morning and it is understood she will be doing limited media interviews a day after walking free.

She spent time with her husband, daughter and parents on the day of her release and was pictured walking her dogs in the evening, the Daily Mail reported.

Ms Connolly was handed a 31-month sentence after she posted on X: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care … if that makes me racist so be it.”

She pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court in October last year.

The former childminder, from Northampton, was ordered to serve 40% of her sentence in prison before being released on licence.

It is understood that Ms Connolly was a passenger in a white taxi which left HMP Peterborough via the vehicle airlock, a set of two gates exiting the prison, shortly after 10am on Thursday.

Her case has sparked debate, with some criticising her sentence as excessive.

Reacting to her release, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Connolly’s sentence was “harsher than the sentences handed down for bricks thrown at police or actual rioting”.

In a post on X, Ms Badenoch compared Ms Connolly’s case with that of Ricky Jones, a suspended Labour councillor who was found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder at an anti-racism rally in the wake of the Southport murders.

Writing on X, Mrs Badenoch said: “Juries are a cornerstone of justice, but we shouldn’t have to rely on them to protect basic freedoms.

“Protecting people from words should not be given greater weight in law than public safety. If the law does this, then the law itself is broken – and it’s time Parliament looked again at the Public Order Act.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described Ms Connolly’s case as a “symbol of Keir Starmer’s authoritarian, broken, two-tier Britain”.

A bid to challenge her sentence at the Court of Appeal was dismissed in May, which was described by Mr Connolly as “shocking and unfair”.

The Northampton town councillor, and former West Northamptonshire district councillor, said his wife had “paid a very high price for making a mistake”.

But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended it earlier this year.

He was asked in May about Ms Connolly’s case after her Court of Appeal application against her jail term was dismissed.

Asked during Prime Minister’s Questions whether her imprisonment was an “efficient or fair use” of prison, Sir Keir said: “Sentencing is a matter for our courts and I celebrate the fact that we have independent courts in this country.

“I am strongly in favour of free speech, we’ve had free speech in this country for a very long time and we protect it fiercely.

“But I am equally against incitement to violence against other people. I will always support the action taken by our police and courts to keep our streets and people safe.”

Ms Connolly was arrested on August 6, by which point she had deleted her social media account, but other messages which included further racist remarks were uncovered by officers who seized her phone.

The post was viewed 310,000 times in three and a half hours before she deleted it.