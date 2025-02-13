Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HIV diagnoses among heterosexual men has surged in England, with a new survey finding that 73 per cent of men have never tested for the disease.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that diagnoses among this category have increased by over a third in recent years while knowledge of the illness remains low, with one patient believing he would die upon being told he had contracted the disease.

For Allan Batcock, his diagnosis in 2010 came through a random STI test upon entering a new relationship, after previously having a few one night stands once his former marriage had ended.

“When I got the results it really knocked my head off, and I went back to the only information I knew about HIV, and that was the black tombstone advert from the 1980s,” he told The Independent. “I just thought I was going to die.”

open image in gallery Allan Batcock said there was a 'massive lack of awareness' within the heterosexual community ( Supplied )

According to a new survey led by Newfoundland Diagnostics, 25 per cent of men claimed they ‘cannot’ contract HIV while 34 per cent believe they are unlikely to ever contract the disease.

On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer took a public HIV test in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus, after pledging in November to end new transmissions in England by 2030. On World Aids Day last year, he also announced £27m for an expanded testing programme in NHS emergency departments.

“There is a massive lack of awareness within the heterosexual community,” Mr Battock said. “Most straight men have a very outdated view that the only people who catch HIV are either gay or sleeping with prostitutes in Thailand, and that it still kills people.

The 48-year-old added: “There is still very much a stigma around HIV. There is a large amount of people that react with "well you don't look gay!" when I say "I am living with HIV".

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with Beverley Knight and Richard Angell, chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust, as he takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I then usually jokingly ask my wife if I am gay and we then end up having to explain that it can affect anyone. At present the people at the highest risk are those in the heterosexual community that think they are safe.”

Around 107,000 people in the UK currently live with HIV, while about 4,700 are thought to be unaware of their status. The recent study found that one in five men don’t understand HIV transmission, while one in three don’t understand what “detectable” is and over half incorrectly believe transmission runs high even with medication.

There is currently no cure for HIV, which weakens your ability to fight everyday infections and damages cells in your ímmune system.

However, advances in medical technology mean that very effective drug treatments such as PrEP can ensure a long and healthy life.

“Accessing HIV care is relatively easy and most big towns have a sexual health clinic. Many of these clinics have moved out of the hospitals to make it easier to access, although where I am in Cheshire, all of our services are run as a satellite of the clinic in Liverpool and this is because none of our hospitals offer HIV care,” Mr Battock said.

open image in gallery An at-home HIV test available from Newfoundland Diagnostics ( Newfoundland Diagnostics )

As part of HIV Testing Week, which goes on until Sunday, members of the public can order one of 20,000 free, confidential home tests that can provide a result in 15 minutes.

Dr Hilary Jones has urged sexually active Brits to test for HIV, saying: “This new data shows that not only is HIV not a problem of the past - things could get much worse. We've already seen a rise in new HIV infections compared to previous years, and judging by these findings, risky sexual behaviours will no doubt exacerbate transmission rates.

"This isn't about stigmatising sexual health, but rather using common sense and taking precautions to ensure personal and community wellbeing.

"Getting tested regularly, using protection, being open with sexual partners about sexual health status, and being able to access preventative treatments like PrEP are all small steps that can have a massive impact on HIV transmission.”

Frederick Manduca, co-founder of Newfoundland Diagnostics, said: "HIV self-tests are more than a diagnostic tool - they're a critical strategy to help shatter misconceptions, challenge the stigma around HIV and wider sexual health, and help to empower people to take control of their sexual health.

“By making testing widely accessible via supermarkets, pharmacies and online, we open doors to honest conversations and understanding."