These public toilets have been saved by England’s heritage list. Here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Victorian public toilet, an industrial smelting mill, and a porcelain works that once supplied royalty are among the heritage sites successfully rescued from neglect and decay this year.

However, England's annual 'at risk' register reveals that more historic locations are now under threat than have been saved.

The latest update from government heritage agency Historic England shows 129 sites were removed from the register.

Notable successes include Bruce Grove public toilets in Tottenham, London, now serving the community as a cafe and community space.

Augill Smelting Mill in the North Pennines has also been saved through conservation, alongside Barnstaple's Old School Coffee House, transformed into affordable housing.

Conversely, 138 historic buildings and places have been added to the list amid concerns over their condition and future.

open image in gallery Bruce Grove Victorian public toilets in Tottenham

Among these newly threatened sites are Dr Jenner’s Hut in Gloucestershire, renowned as the birthplace of vaccination, a Roman heating system on the Isle of Wight, and Cromford Mills in Derbyshire, a pivotal site in the modern factory system.

Meanwhile, 26 Westgate (Old Judges House) In Gloucester, the largest timber-framed townhouse in England dating back to the 16th century, has been repaired with a grant from Historic England and is now home to the Gloucester Antiques Centre.

Two conservation areas in Hartlepool – Headland and Seaton Carew – have been saved with measures including development and heritage trails, and the Victorian gothic revival Papplewick Pumping Station in Nottingham is off the at-risk list following a £500,000 restoration scheme.

Rockingham Kiln in Rotherham, an important part of south Yorkshire’s industrial heritage which once produced flamboyant porcelain items for royalty and aristocracy including William IV has been removed from the risk register following repairs, Historic England said.

open image in gallery Rockingham kiln has been repaired and is off the at-risk register (Historic England/PA)

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England said, but warned many more important pieces of England’s heritage are at risk.

Among those buildings and places added to the heritage at risk register this year are the Grade II*-listed Hill Garden Pergola in Hampstead Heath that is suffering from age and weathering.

The rustic hut in the garden of the Chantry, in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, where Dr Edward Jenner performed the first vaccinations against smallpox and which is known as Dr Jenner’s Hut, is in poor condition, with its thatched roof almost bare at the ridge and urgent repairs needed to a wall and chimney.

The medieval church of St Wendreda, in March, Cambridgeshire, has been added to the list as its roof is at risk of collapse, while there are fears metalwork could drop and the church spire could topple, with £250,000 needed for essential repairs.

open image in gallery Dr Jenner’s Hut has been added to the at-risk register

Also added to the list is the Brading Roman villa hypocaust, at Sandown on the Isle of Wight, one of the few surviving examples of Roman heating in Britain and first discovered in the 1880s, as its Edwardian shelter building is in need of repair or replacement.

Popular visitor attraction Cromford Mills, Derbyshire, where Richard Arkwright harnessed water power to drive cotton spinning machines to create the factory system of production, has had a pair of cottages from around 1780 added to the at-risk register, because they are in very poor condition.

And two parks designed in the 1920s to provide green space for pioneering social housing, Mile Cross Gardens and Wensum Park, in Norwich, Norfolk, have been added to the list as their historic features have severely deteriorated and they suffer from neglect and anti-social behaviour.

Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire, co-chief executives of Historic England, said: “The heritage we see all around us impacts how we feel about our local places.

“The annual Heritage at Risk Register gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many benefits of bringing our historic buildings back into use.”

The women said the best way to protect the buildings was to reuse them.

open image in gallery The Hill Garden Pergola, Hampstead Heath, has been added to the at-risk register

“The sites that have been saved and have come off the register this year really highlight the benefits of working together in partnership, and with communities, to create positive, sustainable change.”

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said: “We are determined to protect the heritage at the heart of our communities.

“It is fantastic to see so many historical sites saved for communities up and down the country.

“These are much loved places and it is great to see them being brought back in to use.

“This year alone our £15 million Heritage at Risk Capital Fund has been key to saving buildings like these.”