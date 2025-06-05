Antrim Gaels urge Secretary of State to honour promises around Casement Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antrim Gaels have urged Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn to honour promises made around the building of Casement Park.

It comes as long-awaited plans for the redevelopment of the now derelict ground remain mired in uncertainty.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity venue face a major funding gap of around £150 million.

Stormont has committed £62.5 million to Casement, while the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.

There has been speculation the UK government will announce next week whether it will plug the remaining funding gap for the estimated £270 million cost.

Ahead of that, representatives of South Antrim GAA, including young people from clubs across the county, travelled to the Northern Ireland Office base at Erskine House in Belfast city centre to hand a letter in to Mr Benn.

The letter notes that next week will mark the 12th anniversary of the last GAA game to be played at Casement Park.

They said while investment in the Windsor Park football stadium and rugby ground at Ravenhill promised in 2011 were delivered, Casement is still waiting.

The letter also refers to further disappointment last year when hopes of rebuilding Casement as a venue for the 2028 Euros were dashed.

It reminded Mr Benn of an assurance by former secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris that funding would be found to rebuild Casement.

“That promise was as empty as the stands at Casement Park today, and the Euros will now be played elsewhere,” they said.

“The GAA, the Irish Government and the Executive have each made formal commitments to this project, all of which remain firmly in place.

“We are now calling on you as Secretary of State, to honour the commitment given to our members that Casement Park will be built, and that the money will be found.”

The letter continued: “Casement Park will leave a legacy that transforms Gaelic Games in Antrim and Ulster, creating unparalleled sporting and economic opportunities, and enhancing community relations setting the tone for reconciliation that will be remembered for generations to come.

“It’s time to stop the dithering and delay. It’s time to live up to all the promises and commitments. It’s time to finally build Casement.”