VE Day marked with events across Northern Ireland

The 80th anniversary of VE Day was marked with events across Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn described an opportunity to remember the “huge sacrifice made by that great generation” at the end of the Second World War in Europe.

On Wednesday night, some landmark buildings in Belfast were lit up to mark VE Day, including Belfast City Hall in red, as well as Parliament Buildings in blue.

The City Hall hosted a tea party for celebrations on Thursday afternoon, as well as the Ulster Aviation Society’s replica spitfire in its grounds.

Annie Cherry, 83, from the Shankill Road was among those taking part in the festivities.

“(Those that fought) gave us a better life and maybe a bit more happiness,” she said.

“One of my brother-in-laws was taken captive during the war, he was in a concentration camp, when he came home there was hardly any flesh on him, it must have been hard.”

Later on Thursday, beacons will be lit across a number of locations including Bangor, Newtownards, Lisburn, Armagh, Enniskillen, Coleraine, Londonderry and Coleraine to symbolise the light and hope that emerged from the darkness of war.

Mr Benn took part in a number of visits across the region.

He officially opened a special Second World War exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens, before travelling to the Ulster Aviation Society, where he met veteran Fred Jennings.

He also visited the NI War Memorial Museum, which focuses on Northern Ireland’s role in the Second World War and the impact that the war had on its people, and attended a Service of Remembrance at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.

Mr Benn said the cost of peace must never be forgotten.

“VE Day 80 is our opportunity to remember and to honour the extraordinary courage of that great generation of World War Two veterans,” he said.

“Today should remind us all that the cost of peace must never be forgotten.

“As we hear the stories of those who served and express our profound gratitude to them, let us remember that it was their sacrifice that enabled us to live in peace and freedom.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended VE Day events in Lisburn, Co Antrim.