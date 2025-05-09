Paramotors ‘came down very quickly’ after crash, inquiry told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hillwalker who photographed two paramotors flown by climate activist Sacha Dench and cameraman Dan Burton as they collided in the air said they “came down very quickly”, an inquiry has heard.

Dan Burton, 54, died after his paramotor crashed with one flown by colleague Ms Dench, known as “the human swan”, near Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland, the Highlands, on September 18, 2021, during a bid to break a world record and raise awareness of climate change ahead of Cop26.

Ms Dench suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Inverness before being moved to Aberdeen.

Witness Paul Nelson gave evidence to a fatal accident inquiry at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday.

He said at around 4.20pm, he was returning from a walk and heard the sounds of motors overhead, and began taking photographs which were provided to police.

He said: “I took the camera out as soon as I saw them, just general interest, it was quite unusual.”

Mr Nelson told the inquiry the weather was “sunny, I think it was cloud-free, I don’t think it was windy”, and said “they were flying towards me, I think they were following the road”.

He said initially the photos showed the pilots “one above the other” and he “couldn’t really tell how close they were, who was in front and who was behind”, but he added: “As I kept taking photos I noticed the person who was originally higher descend.”

The inquiry heard that in a statement given to police, Mr Nelson said: “As I kept taking photographs I noticed the person who was originally higher to descend and come below the person who was originally below them… as I continued to watch on I saw the higher glider then catch the para-sail of the glider who was below them and both of them dropped at quite fast pace.”

The statement added: “Both gliders then dropped quite fast and struck the ground.”

Fiscal depute Jemma Eadie said: “Did you have any concerns about the manner of flying?”

Mr Nelson said: “No.”

Describing the crash, he said: “I didn’t really know what happened I just knew they crashed into each other and came down, I didn’t really have an opinion of who crashed into who, it all happened very quickly. I saw it all through the lens of the camera.”

Mr Nelson told the inquiry the two pilots “came down very quickly”.

Ms Eadie said: “Do you have any views about what caused the accident?”

Mr Nelson said: “I do, yes. I think the top glider dropped in front of the other glider.”

Cross-examined by Peter Littlefair, who is representing Mr Burton’s widow Caroline Burton, Mr Nelson said he heard the pilots talking to each other.

Mr Littlefair said: “In terms of the pilots, you heard the engine noise, did you hear any communication?”

Mr Nelson said: “I think I heard them talking yes, there was no wind.”

He added he could not hear the conversation but recalled “the sound of voices”, the inquiry heard.

Questioned by Ms Dench’s representative Simon Richards, Mr Nelson said he believed the black paraglider dropped into the path of the green paramotor.

The witness said: “I think they [the black paramotor] just came down at an angle, it wasn’t a noticeable drop.”

He told the inquiry he spent around 45 minutes with both casualties, and recalled Ms Dench asked “Why did he clip me?”.

Mr Nelson said: “I approached Sacha first, I asked her name, if she was okay, if she had any pain, she said to me ‘why did he clip me?’

Mr Richards said: “Did you respond?”

Mr Nelson said: “No I didn’t.”

Questioned by Ms Eadie, Mr Nelson said: “I don’t recollect change in engine noise.

The inquiry before Sheriff Neil Wilson has now been adjourned until September.