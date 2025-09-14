Woman, 65, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a home address in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said they received a report of a body being found at an address in Terry Road, High Wycombe, at around 6.45pm on Friday.

Officers attended and a 63-year-old man was found dead.

The coroner has been informed but the victim’s next of kin have been informed, but he has not yet been formally identified.

The woman, from High Wycombe, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

The man and woman were known to each other.

A cordon remains in place at the address as police inquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Underhill said: “We understand this murder investigation will be of concern to the community but we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public.

“We are in the early stages of a complex investigation but we are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish the full circumstances.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact the force via its website, quoting reference number 43250468469, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.