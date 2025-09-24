New betting and vape shops could be blocked under new community powers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Local communities are set to be given new powers to safeguard local pubs and libraries, as part of a government drive to revitalise neglected high streets.

The new Pride in Place programme will enable residents to block the opening of unwanted betting shops, vape stores, and fake barbers from opening.

Councils will also be given the opportunity to transform derelict buildings and boarded-up shops, under Community Right to Buy and compulsory purchase powers.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to unveil the initiative on Thursday, backed by "record investment" for over 330 communities.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer ( PA )

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling. They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.

“Yes, communities have been stretched, but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them.

“The government is putting power into their hands so local people decide how best to restore pride in their neighbourhoods, not us in Westminster.

“That’s what real patriotism looks like: building up our communities and choosing renewal over division.”

Funding will be given to projects which have consulted community groups, local organisations and social clubs.

open image in gallery The new Pride in Place programme will enable residents to block the opening of unwanted betting or vape stores ( PA )

The programme will tackle deep-rooted deprivation and regional inequality, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

Gambling shops are among the services the Government has signalled it wants to crack down on to improve high streets.

A spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) said the shops “are far more than just places to have a flutter: they are community hubs, economic drivers, and a vital part of the high street’s future”.

As of March 2024, there were 5,931 betting shops in Britain, a decrease on previous years, according to the Gambling Commission.