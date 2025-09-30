High school involved in St George’s flag row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school has reportedly apologised to parents after a teacher allegedly told children St George’s flags were viewed by some people as a “racist symbol”.

An online video, purportedly of a teacher speaking to pupils at Broadoak School, a secondary school in Partington near Manchester, involves a presentation talking about the flags which have gone up locally and across the country.

She adds: “Again, we aren’t saying this is an inherently racist symbol, however, unfortunately for some people, it has been used to do that.”

The teacher then gives an example, saying she attended a counter protest at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Fallowfield, Manchester.

She said some of the hotel protesters were holding England flags and some were doing Nazi salutes and shouting racist abuse.

The teacher goes on to say: “We are not saying that the England flag is an inherently racist symbol. However, for some people it is currently being used to make migrants, refugees and asylum seekers feel unwelcome.”

The video, appearing to be recorded by students, has attracted hundreds of comments online, some supportive and others calling for the school to take action.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the school has launched an investigation and apologised to parents.

In a letter to parents, seen by the newspaper, the school said the presentation by the teacher was about celebrating diversity and inclusion, but was not “balanced and impartial” and has caused upset.

The letter goes on to “unequivocally apologise” and says the matter will be investigated and “addressed accordingly”.

Broadoak School said no one was available to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

The Dean Trust, the trust that runs Broadoak and ten other schools, has been contacted for comment.