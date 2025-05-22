Court puts last-minute block on signing of Chagos Islands deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A High Court judge has temporarily blocked the Government from concluding its deal on the Chagos Islands hours before it was expected to be signed off.

Downing Street insisted the deal, which would see Britain give up sovereignty of the island territory to Mauritius and lease back a crucial military base there, is the “right thing” but would not comment on the legal case.

A hearing is expected to take place at 10.30am.

Mr Justice Goose granted an injunction at 2.25am against the Foreign Office for “interim relief” to Bertrice Pompe, one of two British women born on the Chagos Islands who had previously taken legal action over the deal.

“The defendant shall take no conclusive or legally binding step to conclude its negotiations concerning the possible transfer of the British Indian Ocean Territory, also known as the Chagos Archipelago, to a foreign government or bind itself as to the particular terms of any such transfer,” Mr Justice Goose said in his order.

The last-minute hurdle is the latest stumbling block to Sir Keir’s efforts to get the deal over the line.

He had been expected to attend a virtual ceremony alongside representatives from the Mauritian government on Thursday morning to sign off on the deal after several weeks in which it appeared to be on hold over political difficulties.

Under the injunction, the Government is required to “maintain the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom over the British Indian Ocean Territory until further order”.

The judge granted the injunction after considering an out of hours application from Ms Pompe and after reading a response from the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister’s office.

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal cases.

“This deal is the right thing to protect the British people and our national security.”

Critics of proposals to hand over the islands to Mauritius fear the move will benefit China, which has a growing reach in the region.

The Conservatives are among those which have criticised Labour’s handling of the negotiations, though they began discussing the handover with Mauritius when they were in power.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: “If this group can force the Government to think twice, then all power to them.”

He told Sky News it was a “bad deal” and a “sell-out for British interests”.