Bereaved mother ‘shattered’ after baby’s burial site vandalised at cemetery

A bereaved Muslim mother has been left “shattered” after her baby daughter’s grave was among those damaged at a cemetery.

Hertfordshire Police said 85 grave plaques, including a large number thought to be for babies and children, were vandalised at Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery, near Watford, Hertfordshire, after it was made aware of the incident on Sunday.

All of the affected graves were in a section of the cemetery reserved for Muslim burials, the force said, with owners Brent Council suggesting the incident was a hate crime.

In a statement sent to her funeral provider, Alicia Hussain said the damage caused to her daughter’s grave was “cruel, cold, and deeply violating” and raised “disturbing questions”.

She told Wadi Funeralcare: “I recently became aware — through social media, not official communication — that babies’ graves had been vandalised at Carpenders Park cemetery. To my horror, upon arriving my daughter’s and other baby graves had a police cordon tape around them.

“Looking all around my daughter’s grave all you could see is Muslim children’s plaques had been broken or snapped.

“The smashed pots, the broken plaques — it felt unreal, like some cruel nightmare. But it wasn’t a dream. It was real, and it left me shattered.”

Ms Hussain, who did not provide her daughter’s name in her statement, said the incident reportedly happened on Thursday but that no communication had been sent to those affected from Brent Council. She said the grieving parents “deserve better”.

She added: “My daughter’s grave is not just a site with a plaque — it is all I have left of her in this world. Seeing it vandalised has triggered emotions I can barely control.”

Wadi Funeralcare, who were alerted to the incident by a family whose loved one it had buried at the cemetery, said it was “heartbroken and outraged by the recent desecration” of the burial sites and that some of them were “subjected to unspeakable acts of disrespect”.

Chief superintendent Jon Simpson of Hertfordshire Police said: “This is an abhorrent incident and one that will understandably spark an emotive reaction in the community.

“We are continuing to work closely with our local community leaders and our partners at Brent Council, which owns the site, to identify those families who have been affected, but we appreciate that this will take some time.

“At this stage, we are keeping an open mind as to the nature of this incident and in the coming days we will continue to engage with our Muslim communities to provide support and reassurance.”

Mr Simpson said specialist officers would be attending Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery and other cemeteries and community venues in the area to offer further reassurance and advice.

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt said: “This is a very serious incident, and we continue to work closely with Hertfordshire Police to inform family members and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they have information that will help the investigation to call the Police on 101.

“It looks as though Muslim graves have been targeted, in what appears to be an Islamophobic hate crime.

“There is absolutely no place for hate or discrimination of any kind anywhere, but particularly in London – a city where everyone is welcome and our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

“We will reinstate the damaged name plaques and return Carpenders Park Lawn cemetery to a peaceful, quiet place of remembrance as quickly as possible, once the Police have finished their investigation.”