British Museum in £3.5m appeal to save Tudor Heart pendant linked to Henry VIII

The British Museum is aiming to raise £3.5 million to save a gold pendant linked to Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine of Aragon.

The London museum says there are very few surviving artefacts relating to the pair’s marriage and it has now been given the chance to acquire the Tudor Heart, which was discovered by a metal detectorist in 2019, before it enters a private collection.

To acquire the pendant, the British Museum aims to raise £3.5 million by April 2026, and has already received a £500,000 donation from The Julia Rausing Trust, as it calls for help from the public.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, said: “The Tudor Heart is perhaps one of the most incredible pieces of English history to have ever been unearthed.

“Support will ensure that this unique and beautiful treasure is secured for the nation, so that it can be enjoyed by and inspire generations to come.”

According to the research by the museum, the 24 carat gold artefact may have been created for a tournament held in October 1518 to mark the betrothal of their daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent.

Henry VIII regularly commissioned London goldsmiths to create costume jewellery for major celebrations and state occasions which were worn briefly by members of the court to create the impression of great splendour, according to the British Museum.

The pendant unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol, and features a banner that reads “tousiors”, the old French for “always”.

After it was found in a Warwickshire field, the pendant was reported under the Treasure Act 1996, which gives museums and galleries in England a chance to acquire historical objects and put them on display.

Simon Fourmy, chief executive of The Julia Rausing Trust, said: “We are delighted to support the British Museum in acquiring the Tudor Heart for the nation.

“This remarkable pendant sheds light on a defining royal marriage and enriches our understanding of the Tudor world.

“We hope others will be as inspired by this extraordinary object as we were, and will join us in giving generously to ensure this treasure remains on view for many years to come.”

A public campaign is now open for donations, while the object will go on display in the museum’s gallery two until April 2026.