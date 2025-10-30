Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have been scrambled to the scene of a helicopter crash near Doncaster after a chopper crashed into a field shortly after taking off on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.15am and are in attendance with South Yorkshire Police officers. An air accident investigation team has also been deployed.

The helicopter is believed to have been a private flight that took off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before it crashed into the ground. It is unclear how many people were on the flight or what condition the pilot is in.

An eyewitness, who lives near the site of the crash, told Yorkshire Live: "It’s just missed our house! We live on the very end house of the street next to the train tracks.

"I spoke to a few of my neighbours. I don’t think anyone actually saw it come down but at first we all thought it was a train crash because we saw all of the emergency services firing past."

open image in gallery The helicopter departed Gamston Airport at around 10am and crashed only a few minutes later ( Flightradar24 )

A cordon has been set up around the crash site, and police are urging people to stay away from the area and use other routes where possible.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has deployed a team to investigate the incident. A spokesperson said: “The AAIB has been made aware of an accident near Doncaster and has deployed a team to commence an investigation.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available."

open image in gallery Police, ambulance, and fire services are in attendance ( PA Wire )

The helicopter is seen to be on its side, with debris left scattered around the field. It is reportedly a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light aircraft.

A spokesperson for Retford Gamston Airport said the helicopter was based at the airport by an onsite tenant and confirmed it had been involved in an incident.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...