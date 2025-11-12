Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to “committed and passionate” victims’ commissioner Baroness Helen Newlove, who has died following a short illness.

The dedicated campaigner, aged 63, fought against antisocial behaviour after her husband Garry was beaten to death in front of his daughters as he tried to confront teen vandals in 2007.

She earned herself a peerage for her campaigning in 2010 and later the job of victims’ commissioner for two periods between 2013 to 2019 and from October 2023 until her death.

The announcement was made at the start of proceedings on Wednesday, where she was described as a “committed and passionate advocate for victims”.

In a statement, her office said: “We are deeply saddened to share that Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, has passed away following a short illness. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“Helen was a committed and passionate advocate for victims, drawing on her own experience of the criminal justice system. She was determined that all victims should be treated with compassion, decency and respect – and she consistently led by example.

open image in gallery Baroness Helen Newlove’s office paid tribute to her as a ‘committed and passionate advocate for victims’ ( Brian Lloyd Duckett )

“Under her leadership, the role of victims’ commissioner was transformed – growing in stature, influence and authority. She reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims: one that stands firmly on their side, champions their rights, and holds the justice system to account.

“This transformation stands as a testament to her work and will remain her enduring legacy.

“As well as victims’ commissioner, Helen was a dear friend and a respected colleague. She will be greatly missed.

“We ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time.”

Justice Secretary David Lammy has said he is “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Baroness Newlove.

open image in gallery Baroness Newlove earned herself a peerage for her campaigning in 2010 ( PA Wire )

The deputy prime minister said: “As both victims’ commissioner, and Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, Helen brought unparalleled experience and dedication to her roles.

“She championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account.

“Her leadership shaped the Victims’ Code, strengthened victims’ voices in the criminal justice system, and ensured that the Victims and Prisoners Act progressed with victims’ interests at its heart.

“Helen was an extraordinary public servant whose life’s work and her legacy are defined by courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

“My thoughts remain with her family and her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”