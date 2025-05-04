Brewing giant to create around 1,000 jobs by reopening closed pubs across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heineken is set to create around 1,000 jobs as part of a major investment plan which will revamp and reopen dozens of pubs across the UK.

The Dutch brewing giant said it will provide a £40 million cash injection into its Star Pubs operation.

It said more than 600 of its 2,400 UK venues will receive investment funds to make improvements over the next year.

Bosses said the move is a “resounding vote of confidence” in the sector despite recent cost increases and pressure on consumer finances.

Works have already started or been completed to reopen 10 pubs so far this year, with further sites that are currently closed earmarked for investment to welcome customers again.

open image in gallery Heineken’s UK pub business runs around 2,400 venues (Heineken/PA)

The company reopened 62 of its long-term closed pubs last year, leaving the business with its lowest level of closed venues since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director, said: “Consistent investment – rather than a stop, start approach – and a strategy of creating great locals have been key to helping our pubs weather the storms of the last few years.

“Heineken sees firsthand the value in great British pubs and their ongoing popularity.

“It recognises that Brits love their locals and that well-invested pubs trade better.

“This £40 million inward investment from a Dutch business into UK pubs is a resounding vote of confidence in the future of the sector.

“Even with pressures on disposable income, people are still prioritising a trip to their local, valuing it as an everyday treat and as a way of connecting with their community.”

The boss stressed that local pubs are “growth engines” in the economy but said they have been impacted by a “disproportionate tax burden”.

Mr Mountstevens called for this to be reduced when the Government draws up fresh plans to overhaul the business rates regime of property tax later this year.