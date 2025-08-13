Welsh Labour Senedd member Hefin David found dead, aged 47

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Backbench Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.

Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan paid tribute to the Caerphilly MS, who had been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2016.

Baroness Morgan described Mr David as a "much-loved" member of the Labour family, who will be greatly missed.

She said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr David, who was born in the Caerphilly constituency, was elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council at a by-election in March 2007.

open image in gallery Backbench Welsh Labour politician Hefin David had been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2016 ( Welsh Parliament/PA Wire )

He worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, teaching human resource management and professional practice to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In 2016, he was elected as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly – succeeding Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who became police and crime commissioner for Gwent.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in the Caerphilly county area on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics attended the property and confirmed the man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Welsh Labour politician Hefin David, describing him as a “powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant”.

In a statement following Mr David’s death, he said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David.

“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.

“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

Tributes have been paid to Labour MS Hefin David from politicians across the Senedd.

open image in gallery Tributes have been paid to Labour MS Hefin David from politicians across the Senedd ( PA Archive )

Andrew RT Davies, former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Heartbreaking and tragic news that Hefin David, such a young Member of the Senedd with so much to offer and give to Wales and the community he loved has passed away.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Hefin’s family at this sad and difficult time.”

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru MS for the South Wales East region, also wrote of her sadness at his death.

She said: “The news about Hefin David is so desperately tragic. Hefin was always steadfast in his views, loyal to his roots, and he represented this area diligently.

“We were from different parties but worked together on many local issues. I will miss him. What a sad and dreadful loss.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all of Hefin’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time for them.

“After I joined Gwent Police as the chief superintendent for the area covering Caerphilly, I worked closely with Hefin on many occasions and I found him to be an engaging and thoughtful individual.

“A dedicated public servant to Caerphilly, his commitment to our communities will be a significant loss.”

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a medical emergency at an address in the Caerphilly area at around 6.55pm on Tuesday August 12.

“Officers attended and after entering the property found a 47-year-old man unresponsive inside.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the man had died; his family are aware and receiving support.

“The death is not viewed as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”