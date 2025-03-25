Fire that led to closure of Heathrow no longer considered ‘potentially criminal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at an electrical substation which led to the closure of Heathrow Airport last week is no longer being treated as a “potentially criminal matter”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force’s Counter Terrorism Command had been leading the investigation to establish the cause of the blaze at the substation in Hayes, west London, that started on Thursday evening and was still burning on Friday.

Around 200,000 passengers were disrupted after Heathrow was closed to all flights on Friday until around 6pm following the fire.

In an update on Tuesday, police said officers had found “no evidence to suggest that the incident was suspicious in nature”.

“As such, we are no longer treating this as a potentially criminal matter,” they added.

The cause of the fire will continue to be investigated by National Grid, London Fire Brigade and Southern Electricity Network.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” about the incident in an interview with the BBC last week, adding that “there are questions that need to be answered”.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband previously ordered the National Energy System Operator to investigate what happened and provide its initial findings within six weeks.

Heathrow’s chief executive Thomas Woldbye will be grilled by MPs on April 2 at a one-off session investigating the closure of the airport.

The west London airport is the largest in Europe, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.

Heathrow said it was “open and fully operational” over the weekend.