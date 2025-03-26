More than 270,000 passenger journeys were affected by Heathrow shutdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by Heathrow airport’s closure last week, new figures show.

Some 234,000 passengers booked to fly to or from Heathrow on Friday March 21 had their flight cancelled, diverted or delayed when the airport suffered a power outage because of a fire at a nearby electricity substation, aviation industry statistics seen by the PA news agency show.

No flights were permitted at the airport on that day until around 6pm.

A further 36,500 people hoping to travel the following day were affected when 74 flights, 6.1% of the total scheduled, were cancelled.

The airport said it was “open and fully operational” on that day but many aircraft and flight crews were out of position.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday the blaze at the substation in Hayes, west London is no longer being treated as a “potentially criminal matter”, adding that officers found “no evidence to suggest that the incident was suspicious in nature”.

National Grid, London Fire Brigade and Southern Electricity Network will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

In an interview with the BBC last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” about the incident, and there are “questions that need to be answered”.

In the aftermath of the airport’s closure, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband ordered the National Energy System Operator to investigate what happened and provide its initial findings within six weeks.

Heathrow’s chief executive Thomas Woldbye will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday April 2 at a one-off session investigating the shutdown.

Questions to Mr Woldbye are likely to cover topics such as whether the airport needed to close, whether it could have been reopened sooner, back-up power supplies, and why he reportedly went back to bed after the power outage began.

Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport, with more than 83.9 million passengers travelling through its terminals in 2024.