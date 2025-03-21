Watch live aerial view of London substation after major fire forces Heathrow Airport closure
Watch a live aerial view from a west London substation after a major fire forced Heathrow Airport to close on Friday (21 March).
At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been deployed to Hayes in west London to tackle the fire.
More than 150 people have been evacuated and hundreds of nearby homes are without power.
Heathrow is the world’s second-busiest airport for international flights, with a spokesperson confirming “significant disruption” over the coming days.
The airport was due to see over 1,330 scheduled flights today, flying up to 291,000 passengers, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. That doesn’t account for the inevitable knock-on effects from the all-day shutdown.
A statement from the airport said fire crews were responding to the accident but there was no clarity on when power would be restored.
Passengers have been asked not to travel to the airport “under any circumstances”, while British Airways has said it will not be operating flights out of its global hub “until further notice”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments