Engineers urged to sign up to heat pump ‘giveaway’ for their homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heating engineers across Britain are being encouraged to install government-funded heat pumps in their own homes, as part of a new push to accelerate the rollout of clean heating technology.

The "start at home" initiative, spearheaded by research and innovation firm Nesta, offers engineers a fully funded heat pump and comprehensive training on its installation. This programme aims to equip professionals with practical experience before they fit the technology for customers.

A pilot scheme conducted by Nesta previously demonstrated that supporting engineers to install their first heat pump at home significantly enhanced their technical knowledge, deepened their understanding of living with the system, and boosted their confidence in promoting it to clients.

Experts underscore the critical role of widespread deployment of electric-powered heat pumps in replacing conventional gas boilers. This transition is essential for reducing carbon emissions and achieving the UK's ambitious target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

To meet these goals, approximately 450,000 heat pumps must be installed in existing homes annually by 2030. Nesta estimates this will necessitate an additional 38,000 trained and confident installers within the next six years.

The organisation said heat pumps were more efficient than gas boilers, potentially lowering energy bills, and tend to require less maintenance and last longer, keeping homes warm for years.

But Nesta pointed to research by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) suggesting only 27% of newly trained installers have gone on to complete an installation within a year, partly due to a lack of a confidence in the technology and the process of putting it in.

So the start at home scheme is being rolled out with partners across England, Wales and Scotland, providing heat engineers with heat pumps for their own homes and expert support, and putting them on the path to the accreditation needed to install the technology for customers under government schemes.

open image in gallery Heating engineers will be able to get a heat pump to install in their homes (Alamy/PA)

Madeleine Gabriel, Nesta’s director of sustainable future, said: “As more and more households look to switch their home heating, it will be all hands to the pump – and we want to help ensure that Britain’s heating workforce is ready to respond.

“Although lots of heating engineers are curious about heat pumps, many rarely get the chance to see one, let alone install one.

“The ‘start at home’ scheme changes that by beginning where it makes most sense – at home.

“Our message to all heating engineers is simple: secure your future by getting hands-on with the tech with installation yourself.”

Eric MacRae, a heating engineer who took part in the pilot which ran across Scotland, added: “I have confidence now that I’ve got one running in my own property that I have 24/7 experience of.

“Instead of giving people a spiel, I can now speak from personal experience of using it myself.

“It’s giving me an extra edge, and I feel that I can emphasise more of the advantages than I previously would have been able to.”