Walker’s death in cattle attack was accidental, inquest jury finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired teacher killed in a prolonged attack by cows as he walked along Hadrian’s Wall died as a result of an accident, an inquest has found.

Malcolm Flynn, 72, from Carlisle, was knocked to the ground, trampled on repeatedly and kicked in the head by a group of cows with their calves at Thirlwall Castle Farm, Northumberland, in September 2020.

A four-day inquest in Morpeth, Northumberland, heard how Robert Scott, who farmed the land in a partnership with his son, had put up warning signs about the cattle following an incident where two walkers were hurt 12 months previously.

He told the hearing that he was advised he would not be allowed to fence off the footpath because posts could damage any archaeological objects close to Hadrian’s Wall.

Footpaths have since been fenced to protect walkers and the farm has reduced the size of its beef herd from 80 to 55 after the death of Mr Flynn, the inquest heard.

Jurors at the inquest were told that no individual or body will face gross negligence manslaughter or corporate manslaughter charges.

The jury concluded that the death was accidental.

They found that Mr Flynn would have been aware of the cows, having been told about “frisky cattle” by other walkers who had crossed the field, and after a warning from his walking partner Christopher Barkess.

They found that despite being diagnosed with glaucoma, he would have been able to see the cows.

In considering if there were any measures the landowner could have put in place, they found that a fence could have been erected but one was not put up due to:

– the “financial impact” on the farmer

– guidance from Northumberland National Park Authority

– the farmer believed signage was sufficient after informing the Health and Safety Executive that was what he would do following the 2019 incident, and not hearing anything in reply.

The inquest previously heard the partnership received a grant since then for fencing.

Mr Flynn, a regular walker who loved the countryside, was out with his long-standing friend Mr Barkess and they intended to walk a section of Hadrian’s Wall.

Mr Barkess told the hearing how they encountered cows on the footpath and that he had shouted to his friend to come back the way they had walked as he did not feel comfortable.

The witness said he turned away then heard the “tumultuous motion” of cattle and saw Mr Flynn running away, then being knocked to the ground.

Mr Barkess charged at the cows with his walking stick to scare them off but they did not disperse and he called 999 from a tree.

The cows only moved away when the air ambulance flew over, around 30 minutes later.

Medics on board could not save Mr Flynn who died from chest injuries.

Jurors heard a pen portrait from Mr Flynn’s elder daughter Julia Proud, which said her father loved the outdoors.

She said: “The tragedy that happened is a bitter pill to swallow as it is something he had done so many times before and enjoyed.”