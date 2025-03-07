Headteacher remanded in custody after alleged assault at secondary school
Anthony John Felton, 54, is accused of attempted wounding with intent
A headteacher was remanded in custody following an alleged assault at a secondary school.
Anthony John Felton, 54, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court accused of attempted wounding with intent.
Police were called to St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon, South Wales, on the morning of 5 March.
Felton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.
He did not enter a plea to the charge he faces.
The court heard the charge could only be dealt with at Swansea Crown Court.
Felton’s next appearance was fixed for April 7 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
A solicitor representing Felton did not apply for bail.
District Judge Christopher James remanded Felton, of Penyrheol Road, Gorseinon, Swansea into custody.
He said: “I am sending you to the crown court for the purposes of trial. You attend Swansea Crown Court on April 7.
“Until then you will be remanded into custody.”
The alleged victim, who is 51, has been discharged from hospital with minor injuries, South Wales Police said.
According to an annual report from the governing body, Felton was appointed headteacher in September 2023.
