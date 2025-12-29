One in four schools struggled to find suitable headteacher, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report reveals one in four schools seeking a headteacher at the start of the academic year struggled to fill the post by Christmas.

Of state schools advertising in September, 27 per cent had to re-advertise the role by the festive period.

Professor John Howson of Oxford Teacher Services found over 400 state schools in England advertised a headteacher vacancy between August and December 2025.

Special schools faced particular challenges, with one in five (20 per cent) headteacher vacancies requiring re-advertisement after initial efforts.

This situation emerges as the government prepares to publish its delayed schools white paper in 2026, outlining reforms for the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system.

open image in gallery 400 state schools in England advertised a headteacher vacancy between August and December 2025 ( Getty Images )

“The problems recruiting staff for special schools are often overlooked when the Send crisis is discussed, and deserves more attention from policymakers,” Prof Howson concluded.

Roman Catholic schools also were more likely to have to readvertise headteacher posts.

Of the 436 headteacher vacancies the report recorded between August and Christmas, 299 were in primary schools.

Of the 91 secondary schools that advertised, half (45) of those that had published a starting salary offered more than £100,000.

School leaders union NAHT warned last month primary school headteachers are increasingly leaving their jobs within five years as they face demands that “are simply too much”.

When schools struggle to find a head, it can create “enormous instability” for teachers and pupils, general secretary Paul Whiteman said at the time.

The Association of School and College Leaders has also warned the new Ofsted inspection system, which came in in November, will be worse for headteacher wellbeing.

Schools have also been facing a classroom teacher shortage crisis since the pandemic.

The Government has pledged an additional 6,500 teachers by the end of parliament to tackle this.

The number of people starting teacher training increased by more than 10% this September.