Game Of Thrones attraction reports ‘operating loss’

The world’s only Game Of Thrones studio tour has reported an “operating loss”.

The £55 million attraction in Co Down, developed in partnership with HBO and Warner Bros Discovery, opened in February 2022 following the conclusion of the six-season fantasy drama which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

It said visitor numbers increased by 28% in 2025, with growth accelerating in the second half of the year to approximately 33%, following visitor growth of 35% in 2024 and more than 30% in 2023.

However the privately owned company has reported a net trading loss of £7.1 million over an extended 15-month accounting period, covering September 2023 to December 2024.

It said it remains solvent and continues to be supported by its shareholders.

In a statement the owners said a £3.5 million convertible loan facility has been agreed with the controlling shareholder, of which £1.5 million has already been drawn.

The remaining £2 million is scheduled for investment during quarter one of 2026.

They have also expressed hope they will receive a positive response to a planning application to develop a permanent on-site car park, which they have described as a “critical piece of infrastructure”.

The attraction currently relies on a shuttle bus service operating from a nearby retail park, which has been described as “costly and operationally restrictive, equating to over £600,000 per year”.

Andrew Webb, chairman of the board of the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour, said they are hoping to make progress.

He said: “We are delighted to report strong visitor growth in 2025, building on the significant momentum achieved in 2024.

“This performance is testament to the quality of the experience we offer and the dedication and professionalism of our team.

“We believe the business can make even stronger progress.

“Whilst the management team has worked diligently to refine the customer journey, visitor feedback consistently highlights the absence of permanent on-site parking as a significant barrier.”

Mr Webb added: “The ability to implement normal commercial and operational efficiencies – something any business would routinely do – is currently constrained by this single infrastructure issue.

“Addressing it would allow us to restructure operations, significantly reduce costs, and reinvest in growth, jobs, and the overall visitor experience.

“Directors remain actively engaged with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and other stakeholders in seeking planning approval, and are hopeful of a decision in early 2026.”

A spokesperson for Stephens GOT LLC, the US-based private investor, said: “The owners and investors are fully committed to the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour becoming an iconic, world-class attraction for Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

“Stakeholder support is essential to unlocking the site’s next phase of growth in 2026 and beyond.”