A teenage boy crushed to death by heavy machinery on a farm harboured dreams of becoming a farmer when he was older, his devastated family said.

Harry Moss, 14, was fatally injured when he became trapped in an agricultural accident in Malvern, Worcestershire on Thursday just a month before his 15th birthday.

Another man was also injured and taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Harry's father, Lewis Moss, 39, said it was not yet clear how his son died or what job he was doing at Hillview farm in Malvern.

In a tribute to MailOnline, he said: “All Harry ever wanted to be was a farmer. He loved everything about the countryside and everything about farming,” he said.

“At a very early age he set his sights on being a farmer when he left school.

“He was such a lovely lad. He was polite, hard-working and he was never any trouble to me.

“I never had a single worry about him. He would have been 15 in a month and I cannot believe he has gone. He was my world.”

open image in gallery Ambulances rushed to Hillview Arena in Malvern ( Google Maps )

He added: “At the moment all the police have told me is that they are investigating his death because it is unclear how he died. They say they will look at all the circumstances. For now, all they have told me is that Harry's death is unexplained.”

The keen angler was the oldest of five with three younger brothers and a sister.

His mother Hollie McMurray posted a video on social media of Harry playing around with friends dressed as a police officer at school.

She said: “My firstborn forever in my heart. Harry you did me so proud but boy you were 14 and working too hard! Farmer forever, I love you so much.”

Family friend Maggie Murrihy launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his funeral.

She wrote: “As everyone is aware Harry passed away under tragic circumstances. Harry Moss was the most amazing teenager who had his whole life ahead of him.

“It was tragically taken at just the young age of 14, him being the eldest sibling of the family.

“He was an amazing big brother and son and lived his life like a little homing pigeon - if he left home it was either to do what he loved, farming or fishing.

“No parent should have to go through this unimaginable pain or receive this kind of news, and I know nothing can help with the pain. I'm hoping this will ease any financial burdens regarding his passing and funeral costs.

“Harry Moss was the best and will be given the best send off. Let's as a community make this happen!”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the tragic death, and an investigation has been launched alongside West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at an address off Blackmore Park Road in Malvern, Worcestershire at 8.50am.

“We sent two ambulances, three paramedic officers, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a teenage boy in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A man was also treated by crews for serious injuries and conveyed under emergency driving conditions to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the HSE added: “We have visited the site and are working with West Mercia Police with their investigation.”