Villagers in a quiet Hertfordshire community are rallying to save a rogue hawk that has been divebombing unsuspecting locals, sparking both chaos and a campaign to protect it.

The Harris’s hawk, a bird usually native to Brazil, Argentina and Chile, has caused havoc in the historic parish village of Flamstead, swooping down and attacking tall men over the past month.

Professionals and local falconers have been recruited in an attempt to bring the bird under control.

Rhonda Draper, a resident of the village, has launched a petition to save the falcon, which she says “deserves understanding”.

The Harris’s hawk is characterised by “bold markings of dark brown, chestnut red, and white; long yellow legs; and yellow markings on its face”, according to the birdwatching website All About Birds.

There are believed to be thousands of Harris hawks in the UK, but only a few are known to be living in the wild. They can also be kept privately in the UK.

Rufus the Harris's Hawk, used to keep pigeons away from the courts during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Earlier this month the local parish council warned it was getting close to having to euthanise the bird following the number of attacks.

Ms Draper said the escaped Harris hawk was struggling to readjust after captivity and should not be punished for its behaviour.

She said a falconer was working to recapture the bird and urged the community to allow him time.

Calling for support, she said wildlife experts should assess the situation to ensure the hawk’s safe reintegration.

“I pen this as an earnest plea from a resident of a peaceful village that has recently become a haven for an escapee— a Harris’s Hawk.

“This bird of prey, native to our region, has found solace among us after escaping captivity. However, its capricious behaviour, such as sporadic attacks on people and swiping hats has alarmed some.”

“Instead of a death sentence, it deserves understanding,” Ms Draper added.

Their high intelligence has made them popular for falconry, with trained birds used to remove unwanted pigeon populations from Trafalgar Square and tennis courts at Wimbledon.

There are believed to be thousands of Harris's hawks in the UK, but only a few are known to be living in the wild

The Flamstead resident continued: “This issue personally hits me as I stand by the belief that every living being has a right to live - humans or wild animals - such as our Harris’s Hawk.

“Hawks are beings of immense ecological value contributing significantly in controlling rodent populations.

“Punishing the bird for its former captor's negligence and not providing it ample chance and time to revert to its natural habitat is inhumane and unfair.”

It is unknown where the Harris’s hawk has come from, with the local zoo in Whipsnade confirming it was not one of theirs.

Resident Roy Lambden, 68, previously told The Times he was out walking when he “felt a whack” on his head, and soon realised he was bleeding.

“It was only from the corner of my eye that I realised it was a bird because I saw it fly away,” he said.

“I was one of the first to be hit by it. Since then, around 20 people I know have been attacked. Lots of bleeding heads — my friend who is bald has got two scars from it.”