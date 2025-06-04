Campaigners fight to save 120-year-old tree from ‘irrational’ local council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaigners are fighting to save a 120-year-old London Plane tree which the local council is threatening to bring down after a lengthy legal battle.

Haringey Council in North London has said the tree on Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, must be removed because it has caused damage to properties nearby.

A notification on the felling from the council said “the tree has contributed to tree root damage to the adjacent properties. Pruning was unsuccessful, and movement of the properties has continued”.

Residents now have until 17 June to respond to the notice.

Annette Elder, solicitor and member of Haringey Tree Protectors, said the decision from the council was “completely irrational”.

“Mature trees like the Oakfield plane are vital in urban areas—for cooling, biodiversity, air quality, and residents’ wellbeing,” she told The Independent.

“It makes no sense to remove them without robust evidence that they are causing active harm.”

open image in gallery Annette Elder, member of Haringey Tree Protectors, says the decision from the council is ‘completely irrational’ ( Harringey Tree Protectors )

The council said the trees have caused subsidence in nearby properties. Subsidence occurs when the foundations of a home become unbalanced due to the ground sinking. This can move walls and floors from their original groundwork and cause severe damage.

Trees can cause subsidence when its roots grow into clay soil and take up enough moisture, which causes the soil to dry out and shrink.

Ms Elder told The Independent claimed that the owners of the two houses affected by the subsidence have reached agreements with their insurance companies to pay for repairs on the house, so there was no need to fell the trees.

open image in gallery Haringey Tree Protectors says the council's claims that the tree has caused root damage are unsubstantiated ( Harringey Tree Protectors )

“There’s no clear evidence that the tree poses a real or immediate threat—especially once underpinning takes place,” Ms Elder added.

“Even Haringey’s own Tree and Woodland Plan states that trees should not be removed or pruned solely because of a potential or perceived future subsidence risk.

“We believe this is a completely irrational decision.

“If you follow this logic, almost every street tree in the area could be considered a risk. Are we going to fell them all?”

open image in gallery Harringey Council in North London has said the tree must be removed because it has caused damage to properties nearby ( Harringey Tree Protectors )

Ms Elder said there are reportedly around 200 active insurance claims in the borough relating to potential tree-related subsidence.

“Subsidence is a wider issue—climate change, increased heat, and flooding all contribute to greater soil movement, particularly in clay areas,” she said.

“It’s precisely because of climate change that councils, including Haringey, have pledged to increase canopy cover.”

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “We are currently consulting on a proposal to remove the tree.

“The court ruled in 2024 that a previous decision by the council to remove the tree was lawful and has refused permission to bring an appeal against this. We are undertaking a further consultation in view of new statutory requirements that have come into force since that decision.

“Our proposal is based on consideration of the evidence submitted on behalf of the owners of the properties.

“We will carefully consider all the feedback we receive, including any new information or changes of circumstances, before coming to a final decision on the future of the tree.”