Delivery driver inspired by ‘Hardest Geezer’ quits job to run length of UK

A delivery driver inspired by “Hardest Geezer” Russ Cook has quit his job to run the length of the UK in a month.

After leaving his job, Jack Ward packed a bag filled with essentials, including camping gear, to begin his roughly 874-mile endeavour on February 26 at John O’Groats in Caithness, Scotland.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Atherstone, Warwickshire, has so far made tracks in places in the Scottish Highlands including Culbokie, Inverness and Dalwhinnie and said handing in his resignation was an easy decision because the challenge has a “personal” element.

His friend’s four-year-old daughter Poppy has a neurological condition called Rett syndrome, which has left her with a loss of mobility in her hands and slow development.

He will be raising money for the charity Rett UK, which has sent him posters and T-shirts to promote the cause.

He said he was inspired after watching runner Russ Cook, more commonly known as the “Hardest Geezer”, complete his run across the length of Africa in April 2024.

“I started running in lockdown and I kind of got the bug for it so over the last few years I have been doing different marathons in Paris and Amsterdam,” Mr Ward told the PA news agency.

“I also watched the Hardest Geezer and Ashley Cain and others who have done challenges like this and thought ‘Why not give it a go myself?'”

He has been averaging roughly 26 miles a day and has mainly been camping, but does freshen up at hotels if donations allow.

“People I’ve never met have been offering to pay for hotels so I can recover faster and it is so kind as they don’t have to do that,” he said.

“I just take every day as it comes – if I feel I’m OK and don’t need a hotel, I’ll camp, but if when I’m camping I wake up and feel I really need a shower, I’ll try and go to (a hotel) as using wipes all the time really makes you appreciate having a shower.”

Mr Ward has been providing daily updates on his journey on TikTok and Instagram, under the handle jackdoesrunning, showing his followers the highs and lows, from dealing with wind and rain while camping to tucking into scrambled eggs and jam on toast to fuel him.

He says he has been inundated with generosity and encouragement, in person and online.

Some of his standout moments include seeing Caledonian Stadium in Inverness and meeting passers-by who have taken an interest in his adventure.

“I’ve had so many people driving past when I’m not feeling so great, beeping their horns, waving, people messaging me saying ‘When you run though here, you can stay with me and we’ll get you food’,” he said.

“Someone pulled up on the side of the road as he had been looking for me as he took some drone shots.

“It doesn’t feel real – so much is happening on my phone and I can’t believe how much support I’ve got already.”

He said he hopes weather conditions improve as he makes his way through England and he aims to finish at Land’s End, Cornwall, on March 29 to celebrate with his loved ones.

Mr Ward’s fundraising page can be accessed here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jackrettrun