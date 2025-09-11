Gurkha recruitment ongoing despite Nepal unrest, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recruitment to the Gurkhas by the UK military is continuing despite the current turmoil in Nepal, the Government has said.

The confirmation came as ministers responded to questions in Parliament following violent unrest in the landlocked Himalayan country, with which Britain has long-standing links.

Nepalese troops have been deployed on the streets of the nation’s capital Kathmandu and a curfew is in place after tens of thousands of protesters stormed and set fire to government buildings and attacked politicians.

The demonstrations led by young people – dubbed the protest of Gen Z – were triggered after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

Police opened fire on the crowds, killing 19 people.

While the social media ban was subsequently lifted, the protests continued, fuelled by anger over the deaths and accusations of official corruption and nepotism.

The violence, which has also seen dozens of people injured, led to the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.

Seeking assurances on the situation, Tory former foreign minister Lord Swire said: “Can the minister ensure that remittances from Gurkhas here in the UK, which are vital to some families back in Nepal, are still getting into Nepal?

“Secondly, we are a large donor to Nepal, and we have a long and established relationship, but we would be kidding ourselves if we thought our influence was as profound as that of its neighbour India.

“With that in mind, what discussions are the Government having with the government in Delhi about the current situation there?”

Responding, Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint said: “I can assure him that the relationship between people who are receiving salaries or pensions from the United Kingdom as Gurkhas previously will still be maintained.

“In fact, I can also assure him that recruitment for Gurkha regiments is still ongoing, despite the current unrest in Nepal.”

He added: “We are having discussions with international partners, and India is obviously a significant international partner.

“The important point… is that an assessment needs to be made of what help is required to support stability and good governance, using this year’s £46.5 million overseas programme to support the objectives of stability, good governance, business and growth for what is a long-standing, international partner.”

Conservative former defence minister, Lord Lancaster of Kimbolton, who is an army reserve officer, said: “We have a long and proud history and friendship with Nepal, based on over 200 years’ service of Gurkha soldiers to the Crown, but now is the time that Nepal needs our support.

“In recent years, bilateral aid to Nepal has fallen. Is now not the time to review that level, not only in quantity but also ensuring that, as we move forward, bilateral aid will focus on good governance and democracy building to ensure that the young people of Nepal get the future they deserve?”

Lord Hanson said: “The UK remains Nepal’s largest bilateral aid donor, with funding currently invested in areas such as green growth, education and gender equality.

“We spend some £46.5 million each year on that. There is no indication at all that that figure will change downwards as a result of the incidents happening currently.”

He added: “We condemn the violence and will continue to work to ensure stability in what is a really important partner for the United Kingdom.”