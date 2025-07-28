Hannah Hampton’s parents: ‘We’ve always known she will be England’s number one’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hannah Hampton’s parents have said they have “always known she will be England’s number one” goalkeeper as they celebrated their daughter’s role in ensuring the Lionesses retained their European title.

The 24-year-old from Birmingham was named player of the match after the final, where her two saves in the penalty shootout with Spain helped secure victory for England.

Speaking to ITV News, Hampton’s mother Laura said: “I don’t think I could put it into words how proud I am.

“She has worked hard. She deserves this. The team deserve it. The Euros needed to come home.”

Her father Chris added: “To get to the standards they’re at, they’ve had to give up so much in their early lives.

“This is the reward that having done all that has brought them and for that, I mean, I’m so proud that she’s just carried on working hard, showing the enthusiasm … always up for the challenge of trying to be her best and that’s all she wants to do.”

The goalkeeper announced on Monday that her grandfather had died just two days before the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign began.

Posting to her Instagram alongside a picture of her green England shirt with “grandpa” printed in the neckline, Hampton wrote: “Dear Grandpa.

“Two days before the biggest tournament of my life, you left. It still doesn’t feel real. I kept thinking when I’d call Nannie I’d hear your voice again – one of your jokes, or one of those little comments you’d make that somehow said everything without saying much at all.

“You were one of my biggest supporters. You believed in me before I even knew what this journey would look like.”

The Chelsea stopper had usurped Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps to become Sarina Wiegman’s first-choice keeper and was under enormous pressure to deliver in Switzerland.

Her mother praised her daughter for her resilience, and said: “I think we’ve always known Hannah will be England’s number one.

“It’s always been her target. She’s such a hard worker. Her mantra is keep plodding on. That’s what she does, and she will continue to keep plodding on.

“This isn’t the end for Hannah. This is another stepping stone.”