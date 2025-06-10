Man charged with murder of 32-year-old mother-of-three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-three described by her family as their “bright, smiling soul”.

Police were called to Wadham Road, Portsmouth, at 7.37am on June 5, following the discovery of the body of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that Charlie Jeans, of Margate Road, Southsea, had been charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later.

He added that a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on conditional bail until September 9.

Two other men, a 32-year-old from Petersfield and a 32-year-old from Havant – who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on conditional bail until September 5.

In a tribute released through Hampshire Constabulary, Ms Murphy’s family said: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear.

“Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.

“She was strong-willed and determined, yet her kindness shone through, always quick to see the good in everyone.

“Sam loved her music and dancing, truly embodying the life and soul of every party.

“Her singing voice, especially when she belted out her version of Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black, never failed to draw admiration and applause.

“That mischievous and cheeky spirit she had as the youngest sister never faded; it was part of her charm, alongside her quirky little laugh, which continued to delight us into adulthood.

“Her loss has left an immense void.

“For her mother, it’s not just the loss of a daughter, but of a best friend and constant companion.

“Her brother and sisters, whose bond with Sam was so rare and special, are utterly devastated by this unimaginable absence.

“We take comfort in knowing Sam would want her family and friends to pull together, ensuring her children are always protected and surrounded with the love she so generously gave.

“Love from your mum Denise, your three beautiful children, older sisters Louise, Jodie and Kelly, big brother Carl and brother-in-law Ollie, your wonderful friends Marissa, Emma and Charlene, and from your dad Phillip.”