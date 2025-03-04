Woman charged with murder of daughter, two, who died after being found in pond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Police were sent to a report that Annabel Mackey had gone missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10, 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 5.

In a statement released through police, Annabel’s father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”