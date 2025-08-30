Harris ‘relieved and delighted’ by Gena Heraty release after Haiti kidnapping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has said he is “relieved and delighted” following the release of an Irishwoman who was kidnapped in Haiti.

Gena Heraty, who is from Westport in Co Mayo, was one of eight hostages – including a three-year-old child – who were kidnapped from an orphanage in Kenscoff on August 3.

Ms Heraty oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

It was confirmed on Friday that all of the hostages had been released.

Speaking in Copenhagen, Mr Harris said: “Can I firstly say, from an Irish perspective, how relieved and delighted I am that the Irish citizen in Haiti was released last night from captivity.

“Gena Heraty is an incredible humanitarian worker, she represents the very best of us, someone who has dedicated three decades of her life to looking after vulnerable children in Haiti.

“It has been an extraordinarily stressful and worrying time for Gena’s family, for Gena’s friends, for Gena’s colleagues.”

The Tanaiste thanked everyone who had worked to secure the release of the hostages.

In a statement released by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms Heraty’s family said they were “relieved beyond words”.

The statement said: “We are so deeply grateful to everyone, in Haiti and internationally, who has worked tirelessly over these terrible weeks to help secure their safe return.

“In particular, we would like to acknowledge the support of Tanaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and his team at the Department of Foreign Affairs, including Geraldine Byrne Nason, ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America.

“The global outpouring of concern, love, prayers and solidarity shown for Gena and to us by friends, neighbours, communities, colleagues, and indeed those with no connection to us at all, has been a huge source of comfort and support.

“For now our priority is Gena – her health, protection and privacy – and those in her care. We kindly ask that the media respect the need for privacy as all those involved recover from this traumatic ordeal.

“We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there.”