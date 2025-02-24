Police searching for man in connection with east London murder probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are searching for a man they want to speak to in connection with an east London murder investigation.

Jason Junior Romeo, 20, died after an altercation in Hackney at around 6pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was fatally stabbed outside an address in Bodney Road, the force said.

Officers have released an image of Renaldo Roberts, 25, who they would like to speak to in connection with the probe.

Mr Roberts has links with Hackney and Dagenham, the force said.

It warned members of the public not to approach him and instead call 999.

Three men have been charged with murder and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They are Raynolph Asante, 22, of Pembury Road, Travis Mitchell, 21, of Bodney Road, and Rhamyah Bailey-Edwards, 21, of Williams Avenue in Walthamstow.

Scotland Yard said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Kelly Allen, from Specialist Crime North, said: “This investigation has moved quickly with officers arresting four men within five days.

“We are now in the position to release Renaldo Robert’s details, who we would like to speak with to assist with our inquiries.”

A Hackney resident who said he had known Mr Romeo for years previously described him as a “good guy” who “was not a trouble-maker”.

A woman told the PA news agency: “What did he do to be dead? He’s like a family friend to me. To me and my son. My son is at home. I cannot even tell him that this boy is dead.”

Officers have deployed additional stop and search powers following the incident.

A section 60 order was authorised in the area which allows them to stop and search people “without reasonable suspicion”.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall of Central East Command Unit said: “We understand that the increased police presence in Hackney this week will be concerning for residents.

“Our officers will remain in the area carrying out increased patrols.

“I’d encourage residents to discuss any concerns they may have with officers on patrol.

“Reducing knife crime is a key focus and we will continue to work closely with partners for a safe borough.

“I’d encourage anyone with information about those who could cause harm within our community, to contact us directly or through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information on Mr Roberts’ location is asked to call 999 as soon as possible quoting 5635/18Feb.