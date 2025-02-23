Three charged with murder of young man who was stabbed in Hackney
Jason Junior Romeo died after an altercation in Bodney Road at around 6pm on Tuesday.
Three men have been charged with the murder of a young man who was stabbed to death in east London.
Raynolph Asante, 22, of Pembury Road, Travis Mitchell, 21, of Bodney Road, and Rhamyah Bailey-Edwards, 21, of Williams Avenue in Walthamstow, have been charged with murder.
They will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Scotland Yard said an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remains in custody.
A Hackney resident who said he had known Mr Romeo for years previously described him as a “good guy” who “was not a trouble-maker”.
A woman told the PA news agency: “What did he do to be dead? He’s like a family friend to me. To me and my son. My son is at home. I cannot even tell him that this boy is dead.”