Six police officers to face misconduct proceedings after St Mellons crash

Six police officers are to face misconduct proceedings in relation to their handling of a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, on March 6 2023 – almost 48 hours after they were all last seen.

Passengers Sophie Russon, then 20, and Shane Loughlin, then 32, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

It is believed the fatal collision happened at about 2am on March 4, with Gwent Police receiving the first missing persons report in relation to the group at about 7.30pm on March 4.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined Gwent Police’s response to the missing person reports made between March 4 and 5, including if they were appropriately risk assessed, reviewed and resourced.

In a statement, the police watchdog said it had determined that six officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

They are:

– A police sergeant who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for their supervision of the missing persons enquiry

– A police constable who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly failing to carry out basic enquiries including not recording and sharing information with their supervisor

– Two police constables who have a case to answer for gross misconduct after allegedly failing to conduct house searches as per Gwent Police policy, then giving dishonest accounts to their supervisors and IOPC investigators

– A police constable who has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly not carrying out adequate house searches as per Gwent Police policy

– A police sergeant who has a case to answer for misconduct relating to allegations of failing to review all available information at the time of conducting a risk assessment for the missing women.

Derrick Campbell, director of the IOPC, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the young people who tragically lost their lives, those who were left seriously injured and everyone affected by this incident.

“This investigation has been complex and resource intensive, but it is important for public confidence in policing that this tragic incident was subject to thorough and independent scrutiny.

“It will now be for a police disciplinary panel, arranged by Gwent Police, to consider the evidence and reach a decision based on all the available information.”

The IOPC said one of the two police constables who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly failing to contact house searches was also criminally investigated.

However it said it did not find sufficient evidence for the alleged offences, of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice, to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Family members of those involved in the incident made more than 30 complaints to the IOPC regarding the actions and decisions by Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

An IOPC spokesman added: “We determined that for more than half, the service provided was unacceptable, with recommendations for several officers and staff to take part in the reflective practice review process (RPRP).”

The group were discovered just after midnight on March 6, 46 hours after the last contact from them.

The families of Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon had all reported them missing on the evening of March 4.

Two people who were driving the Volkswagen Tiguan during the evening prior to the crash have since been convicted of motoring offences.

Shane Loughlin was jailed for dangerous driving and driving the vehicle while disqualified. He was a passenger in the car when it crashed.

Previously, Joel Lia was fined for driving the Volkswagen Tiguan without a licence or insurance an hour before the crash. He had left the vehicle shortly before the fatal collision.

An initial inquest hearing into the deaths of Mr Jeanne, Ms Ross and Ms Smith heard they were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The inquest was adjourned to await the findings of further histology and toxicology tests.

Deputy Chief Constable Nicky Brain, of Gwent Police, said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of Darcy, Eve and Rafel who tragically lost their lives and those who sustained injuries that night.

“We acknowledge the impact that this investigation has had on them and understand how important the findings of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be to all those affected and the wider community.

“We have fully co-operated with the IOPC in their investigation. It’s important that these matters were investigated thoroughly in an open and transparent manner.

“We will now start the process to hold the relevant misconduct hearings and misconduct meetings.”