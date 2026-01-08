Veteran is first double above-knee amputee to summit highest continent peaks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British Army veteran has become the first double above-knee amputee to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents.

Hari Budha Magar, who lives in Canterbury, Kent, reached the 4,892-metre (16,050ft) summit on top of Mount Vinson in Antarctica on Tuesday.

Mr Magar, who grew up in Nepal, lost both his legs in 2010 to an IED in Afghanistan while serving with the British Army’s Gurkha regiment.

He said this experience resulted in him “going through the toughest time mentally” including PTSD, suicidal thoughts and addiction.

Discussing reaching the summit, the 46-year-old told the Press Association from Antarctica: “I just screamed and cried and gave a high five to my team who helped support me and believed in me to take me up.

“But also to all my family, friends, charities, communities, my sponsors and supporters – even people who gave me £1 to send me here.”

The mountaineer said he hoped the achievement would raise “disability awareness around the world”.

He added: “I hope that this will give some hope and optimism to people that are struggling.

“My message to the world is to everyone whether living with a disability or able bodied. Anything is possible with enough determination.

“Yes, you might need to adapt your approach, get help, or think differently, but you can do it.”

Mr Magar was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to disability awareness last year.

In 2023, he made history when he reached the summit of Mount Everest – becoming the first double above-knee amputee to attempt and complete the challenge.

Mr Magar’s seven summit challenge started in 2018 when he first applied to climb Everest, only to be denied by the Nepali authorities who banned climbers with a disability – a ruling he helped to overturn in the country’s high court.

The mountaineer said: “All of the seven summits presented different and hugely challenging problems like the cold and snow conditions of Antarctic, but when people come together and help and you adapt processes and equipment for the needs of disabled people, anything is possible.

“If I had the opportunity to bring my legs back today, I would actually decline because my mission in life is now to help, inspire and empower others because there is a lot of work that needs to be done around disability, so I have dedicated the rest of my life to make awareness.”

Through his challenge, Mr Magar raised money for veterans’ charities including The Gurkha Welfare Trust, Blesma, Team Forces, On Course Foundation, and Pilgrim Bandits.