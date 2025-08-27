Guinness World Records unveils 70 titles that are still up for grabs
Included in the list are the fastest 400 metre sack race, furthest distance bottle flip, and the most whoopee cushions sat on in one minute
Guinness World Records has unveiled 70 new, unusual, and as-yet-unclaimed records to mark its 70th anniversary.
The organisation’s first volume, published on August 27 1955, sparked global fascination with record-breaking feats.
The inspiration for the book emerged from a debate at a shooting party in the early 1950s in County Wexford, Ireland. Sir Hugh Beaver, then-managing director of the Guinness Brewery, attended the gathering where he and his hosts debated the question of the fastest game bird in Europe, but failed to find an answer in any reference book.
In 1954, Sir Hugh had the idea of a Guinness promotion based on the settling of pub arguments, and recruited researchers from Fleet Street to compile a book of facts and figures, before publishing the first volume of the Guinness Book of Records.
Since then, thousands of records and milestones across sport, technology, the human body, collections and super skills have been authenticated and included in the books, which have sold 155 million copies worldwide.
Now Guinness World Records (GWR) is celebrating 70 years as the authority on achievements and feats by introducing 70 new records that have never been set.
Included in the list are the fastest 400 metre sack race, the furthest distance bottle flip, and the most whoopee cushions sat on in one minute.
Other records which can be set are the fastest time to blow a stamp 10 metres, the most high fives in 30 seconds and the fastest time to ascend the height of Everest by bicycle.
GWR is also looking back at the positive effects that record holders have experienced in their lives by achieving their milestones.
One current holder is Liz West, who owns more than 5,000 pieces of Spice Girl memorabilia, having first started collecting in 1996.
She originally earned her place in the GWR record books in 2011 with 2,066 items to her name, including albums, magazines, sticker books and official merchandise from the pop group, but has since more than doubled her collection.
West said she was inspired by the colours of the Spice Girls, and the influence of the 90s and “girl power” has contributed to her success as an artist, allowing her to work full-time following her passion.
She said: “Holding the Guinness World Records title has allowed me to continue publicly exhibiting my collection nationally and internationally.
“In the early days of my career, my collection gave me the opportunity and ultimately allowed me to work full-time as an artist, which was always my dream.
“Being part of Guinness World Records' 70th anniversary celebrations is wonderful and a huge honour. To be chosen amongst all the records globally ever made is incredibly touching – Girl Power.”
The franchise is also launching a new Record Selector on its website, which aims to match personality types to record titles which they could attempt by using a short quiz.
Craig Glenday, GWR editor-in-chief, said: “As we mark the 70th anniversary of the release of our first edition back in the 1950s, we’re proud to be building on 70 amazing years as the global curator of superlative facts and achievements.
“We’ve seen so many iconic moments, the most amazing feats of strength and skill and endurance from talent across the globe and long may it continue.
“We’re now looking forward and celebrating the current – and next – generation of record-breakers.
“We want everyone to be part of it, whether that’s using our new record selector tool or having a go at one of our 70 unclaimed records; they are there for the taking.”
The 70 new Guinness World Records titles
- Farthest distance bottle flip
- Farthest distance by leapfrog jumps in one hour (team)
- Farthest distance football (soccer) volley crossbar hit
- Farthest distance swimming in 24 hours (team)
- Farthest distance to bounce a coin into a cup
- Farthest standing jump forwards (female)
- Fastest 10 km three legged (mixed)
- Fastest 10 m holding a balloon between the knees
- Fastest 400 m wearing swim fins (male)
- Fastest 400m sack race
- Fastest 4x100 m egg and spoon relay race
- Fastest hole of golf by a team of two (male)
- Fastest relay 50 x 50 m (mixed)
- Fastest time to arrange a set of Scrabble tiles in alphabetical order
- Fastest time to blow a stamp 10 m
- Fastest time to build a castle in Minecraft survival mode with a mouse and keyboard
- Fastest time to build a five storey playing card pyramid
- Fastest time to clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos (team of two)
- Fastest time to flip a tyre over 50 m
- Fastest time to flip ten water bottles
- Fastest time to ice/frost 100 cupcakes (individual)
- Fastest time to make a burrito
- Fastest time to make a loom band bracelet
- Fastest time to make a pasta necklace (Under 16s)
- Fastest time to push an orange 100 m with the nose
- Greatest height to drop an egg without breaking
- Greatest height to flip a bottle
- Highest coin toss
- Longest duration to balance a spoon on the nose
- Longest duration to keep a balloon in the air with the feet
- Longest duration to keep five balloons in the air
- Longest duration to keep five balloons in the air (team of two)
- Longest marathon playing air guitar
- Longest paperclip chain in one minute
- Longest paperclip chain in three minutes
- Longest time in a straight arm abdominal plank position (female)
- Longest time to hold the bridge pose (yoga)
- Longest videogame marathon playing Roblox
- Most alternate forehand/backhand hits with a tennis racket against a wall in 30 seconds
- Most anchovies eaten in one minute
- Most balloons blown up in one minute (Under 16s)
- Most cinemas visited in one month
- Most coffeehouses visited in one month
- Most coins balanced and snatched off the elbow (no drops)
- Most crown cap bottles opened with one hand in one minute
- Most drink cans crushed with feet in one minute (female)
- Most drink cans crushed with feet in one minute (male)
- Most eggs cracked in 30 seconds with one hand (team of two)
- Most eggs stacked in one minute
- Most fortune cookies eaten in one minute
- Most hair elastics (bobbles) in a persons hair in one minute
- Most headbands/sweatbands worn at once
- Most high fives in 30 seconds
- Most kisses in 30 seconds by a pair
- Most leapfrog jumps in one hour by a team of two
- Most leapfrog jumps in one minute by a team of two (Under 16s)
- Most origami cranes made in three minutes (Under 16s)
- Most seat drops on a trampoline in one hour
- Most shoelaces tied in a bow in one minute (team of two)
- Most stackable potato based crisps eaten in one minute
- Most table tennis balls held in one hand
- Most treats balanced on a dog’s nose in 30 seconds
- Most T-shirts put on in 30 seconds (individual)
- Most T-shirts put on in one minute (individual)
- Most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds
- Most water moved using a sponge in one minute (team of two)
- Most whoopee cushions sat on in one minute by a team of two
- Tallest stack of dice in one minute (team of two)
- Tallest stack of Guinness World Records books in 30 seconds (individual)
- Fastest time to ascend the height of Everest by bicycle