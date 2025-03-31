Runner aims to break record for fastest London Marathon run in traffic cone suit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An avid runner will attempt to break the record for the fastest person to run the London Marathon dressed as a traffic cone.

Michael Wiggins, 47, from Streatham, south-west London, will run his 18th London Marathon since 1999 and his first in a traffic cone costume as he attempts to break the Guinness World Record (GWR).

Mr Wiggins, who works in advertising and post-production, wants to complete the run in three hours and 15 minutes to beat the previous record of three hours and 22 minutes, all while raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

He said he was “shocked” after three of his friends were diagnosed with prostate cancer and hopes his record attempt will encourage more men to talk about their health concerns.

“I’ve got three good friends that I’ve known for years, all in their early 60s now, who had prostate cancer in the last five years,” he told the PA news agency.

“Although the friends of mine are 10 or 12 years older than me, it’s still a shock of people you’ve known for 20-plus years.

“It’s something that’s quite close to home and it’s people that you see on a regular basis.”

He is aiming to raise more than £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity funding research into the disease which affects one in eight men, and hopes the money will help towards finding a cure.

“There’s a lot at the moment regarding prostate cancer. If it saves one extra life, that’s worth doing,” he said.

Mr Wiggins said the costume has the same colour scheme as the Clapham Pioneers, the running club he is race secretary for, and has trained in the suit ahead of the marathon on April 27.

“A couple thought I was a carrot, someone else thought I was a rocket, but I’m definitely an orange traffic cone,” he said.

Mr Wiggins said the base of the costume is quite wide and he will run cautiously to avoid hitting fellow competitors.

“I’m definitely going to be bashing into people a little bit, probably, because of the base of the costume,” he explained.

“I’ve run so many London Marathons where you see all the fancy dress people cheering and shouting, and getting extra encouragement, so I definitely think it will be an amazing experience.

“The aim is to raise as much money as possible. If I get the world record, that’s amazing, but I think it’s about doing it and having a bit of fun.”

He said he considers running a “stress reliever” and has encouraged others to take it up as a hobby after his father and uncles inspired him to start long-distance running.

“I think if people are capable, and they have the mobility, I think running is one of the best exercises out there,” he said.

“If I can help with any awareness and beat that drum and more men get themselves checked out or call their doctor if they have concerns – don’t be afraid,” he said.

He will be among 260 runners at the London Marathon running for Prostate Cancer UK as the charity aims to raise more than £720,000.

The charity is supporting Mr Wiggins and wants to encourage men to use its online risk checker, which it said takes 30 seconds to check their risk of the disease. For more information, visit: https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker

To support Mr Wiggins, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/michael-wiggins-5