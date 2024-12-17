Pubs introduce Guinness Ration Cards as stocks run dry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pubs across the UK are beginning to introduce “Guinness ration cards” amid a national shortage of the iconic Irish stout ahead of Christmas.

Establishments have been panic buying the beverage in the hope they don’t run dry over the festive period, as some say they have already run out of stock completely.

Pubs such as the Old Ivy House, in Clerkenwell, London, introduced rationing rules last week to preserve their stock - but still found themselves short of supply.

The landlady Katie Davidson told The Independent that they had issued cards to customers allowing them to purchase one pint of the black stuff - but only once they had bought two other drinks first.

“We’ve had one gentleman who turned around and left. Everyone has taken it with good humour” she said.

The strain on supply has been brought on by a surge in demand which has seen the brand boom in popularity among young people and women.

Meet the pub landlady navigating the Guinness shortage with ration cards

Brand director Joyce He said the viral “splitting the G” trend - which has seen young drinkers attempt to swig enough of their pint on the first gulp that it settles in the centre of the “G” on their glass - has also boosted sales.

Last week, a pub in Sheffield said they had stocked up after catching wind of the shortage but have still found themselves floundering,

“A lot more young people drink it now,” landlady Ann Flynn told The Independent: “We are one of the biggest pubs for Guinness in Sheffield and we are struggling. At Christmas time, it’s a bit disappointing for people.”

Guinness has become trendy among young drinkers ( REUTERS )

Patrick Fitzsimons, who has run the Faltering Fullback, a major Irish pub in north London, said: “It’s been very difficult. We’re a very high-volume customer. We normally do 35 to 50 kegs a week and we’re down to 12. It’s not going to be enough to meet demand. Lots of suppliers have nothing in their yards anymore.

“There’s been lots of people stockpiling which has been drying up supply as well. That inflates the price obviously. If I was to go to the wholesaler I’d be losing 20-30 pence a pint.

“It’s already a busy time. A lot of planning goes into Christmas then for this to be thrown in at the last minute.”

It isn’t the first time he’s been short of the iconic meal-in-a-glass drink, with rugby’s autumn internationals and Six Nations often putting a strain on supplies. But the lack of warning this time has made things even harder, he says.

A spokesperson for Diageo said: “Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in GB. We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible.”