A major drug scandal in UK greyhound racing, involving the illegal sale and widespread misuse of a hormone intended for women is going unchecked, according to an animal charity.

Rescuers of unwanted racing dogs claim the industry is turning a blind eye to the illegal importation of norethisterone – a drug intended solely for women who want to delay their period – by vets and trainers, who are doing so without the necessary licences.

Data from the regulator suggests the drug is almost invariably contaminated, according to Greyhound Rescue Wales, which has reviewed disciplinary findings from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

The hormone is given to female greyhounds to suppress their biological “season”, when rules bar them from being raced for at least three weeks and often up to 10 weeks.

However, some within the industry seek to keep the dogs racing year-round to maximise profits. While this practice can be legal if prescribed by a vet, importing norethisterone – usually from Southeast Asia – has become a cheaper and easier option due to a shortage of legitimate supplies, according to the charity.

Importing the drug, however, requires a licence.

The GBGB maintains that welfare is a top priority in licensed greyhound racing, with “everyone within the sport committed to optimising the care greyhounds receive”.

Greyhound racing has become increasingly controversial in recent years. In December, New Zealand unveiled plans to ban the sport due to high dog injury rates.

The Independent previously revealed that last year saw the first increase in greyhound deaths at UK racetracks since records began, prompting calls for an outright ban.

The only other countries where greyhound racing remains legal are the US, Australia, and Ireland, where many British greyhounds are bred.

The Welsh government consulted on licensing or banning the sport this year (2024) and after considering more than 1,000 responses has delayed a decision until next year. In Scotland, a ban is also on the horizon, with MSP Mark Ruskell introducing a bill to parliament in the spring.

The illegal imports of norethisterone came to light when contaminants were detected in random trackside doping tests conducted by the GBGB. Greyhound Rescue Wales identified over 30 UK cases this year in which trainers were disciplined after dogs tested positive for substances that had contaminated the drug.

The charity argues the records provide “clear prima facie evidence of multiple serious criminal offences.”

In a letter to the government, seen by The Independent, Greyhound Rescue Wales warned: “Given the vast quantities of illegally imported norethisterone (in excess of 7,000 norethisterone 5mg tablets, based on available data but likely significantly more), we believe the habitual misuse of human prescription-only medication to administer to female greyhounds is very common practice among those involved in greyhound racing.”

The charity also claims that a large proportion of the UK’s 7,900 female racing dogs may have been given norethisterone at any given time.

Greyhound Rescue Wales has urged the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) to take action, stating there is “evidence of the widespread illegal importation and misuse” of the medication.

It is calling for prosecutions, an investigation, and a crackdown on unlicensed prescribing. The charity has also warned of “significant environmental contamination via wastewater, which may have a detrimental impact on aquatic species downstream from kennels.”

Vet Sibylle Kuonen explained that suppressing female “heats” allows owners to house both males and females in the same kennels. She added that trainers avoid spaying the dogs because of the post-operative care time and cost involved, and because spaying would reduce the dogs’ value.

“They’re giving birth-control pills to dogs so they can race – it’s mind-boggling,” she said.

Greyhound Rescue Wales trustee Malcolm Eames noted that the GBGB tests only 2 per cent of runners, suggesting that only a small proportion of dogs given illegal norethisterone have been detected. Records also showed eight male greyhounds had ingested norethisterone.

Most disciplinary hearings for such cases have resulted in fines of several hundred pounds.

Prof Eames said: “Self-regulation effectively allows the greyhound industry in the UK to operate outside the law.”

The GBGB stated it had previously alerted the VMD, Border Force, and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to “concerning cases of unverified online retailers” selling norethisterone for both human and canine use.

A spokesperson added: “In the small number of cases where we have found the use of unprescribed norethisterone within our sport, we have taken full disciplinary action against licence-holders and made clear that this ill-advised, naïve, and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

“But it is for the relevant agencies and authorities – with whom we have engaged fully – to pursue the appropriate action to address the wider challenges around imports and medicines verification.”

A spokesperson for the VMD said: “If anyone has evidence or information on the illegal use of veterinary medicines, we urge them to report this and we will always take appropriate action.”

A coalition of animal welfare organisations, including Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, and the RSPCA, has called for a UK-wide ban on greyhound racing.