Grenfell residents gather for last anniversary before tower is demolished

Grenfell bereaved and survivors shouted for justice in what is likely to be the final anniversary in the shadow of the tower as it stands, ahead of work to begin its demolition.

The Government announced earlier this year that the remains of the building will be brought down.

It is thought the earliest that demolition will start is September and the process is expected to take around two years.

Hundreds walked in silence through west London on Saturday evening before hearing the names of the 72 dead and speeches by campaigners, as the tower overlooked them.

Vice chairman of Grenfell United, Karim Mussilhy, who lost his uncle in the blaze, told the crowd: “Eight years have passed, eight years since the fire – lit by negligence, greed and institutional failure – tore through our homes, our families and our hearts.

“And still no justice has come. The truth is, there’s almost nothing new to say because nothing has changed.

“As we stand here eight years on, the only decision this Government has made is to tear down the tower – our home.”

The crowd shouted “shame” and Mr Mussilhy continued: “Not because justice has been delivered, but despite the fact it hasn’t – before a single person has been held accountable, to make what happened disappear.

“The tower has stood not just as a reminder of what happened, but of what must change – a symbol and a truth in the face of denial, of dignity in the face of power, of our resistance, of our 72 loved ones who can’t fight for their own justice.

“And now they want it gone, out of sight out of mind, a clear skyline and a forgotten scandal.”

The crowd faced the tower and chanted: “Justice, justice.”

At the close of the speeches people filed in through the gates, which are rarely opened, and paid their respects at the base of the tower.

Attendees held each other and children wrote tributes on electric candles that were left on a podium between the flowers.

What remains of the tower has stood in place in the years since the disaster, with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

The final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report, published in September, concluded victims, bereaved and survivors were “badly failed” through incompetence, dishonesty and greed.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

News of the Government’s demolition decision earlier this year was met with criticism from some bereaved and survivors of the 2017 fire who expressed their upset and shock, saying they felt they had not had their views considered before the decision was taken.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner later said in an interview that she knew the meeting with those most closely affected was going to be “really difficult” and that there was “not a consensus” among everyone over what should happen to the tower.

On Saturday, placards read “this much evidence still no charges” and “Tories have blood on their hands. Justice for Grenfell”.

Large green papier-mache hearts were held aloft, with words including “hope”, “integrity”, “enough is enough” and “justice” written across.

Around a dozen fire fighters stood to attention on each side of the road outside Ladbroke Grove station, facing the passing crowd with their helmets at their feet.

Some members of the Grenfell community walked up to hug them and shake hands.

After an hour of walking in silence the crowd gathered for the speeches outside Notting Hill Methodist Church.

The Government confirmed in February that engineering advice is that the tower “is significantly damaged” and will get worse with time.

Separately, the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower, with recommendations including a “sacred space”, designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It is expected a planning application for a memorial could be submitted in late 2026.

According to the Government’s latest figures, published last month, there were 5,052 residential buildings in England which are 11 metres or taller identified as having unsafe cladding as of the end of April.

Fewer than half – 2,477 buildings or 49% – had either started or completed remediation works, with just a third – 1,652 buildings or 33% – having had remediation works finished.

Labour unveiled its remediation acceleration plan last year, pledging that, by the end of 2029, all buildings more than 59ft (18 metres) tall with unsafe cladding that are on a Government scheme will have been remediated.