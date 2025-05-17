Primary school evacuated after student brings in a grenade for show and tell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A primary school in Derbyshire has had to be evacuated after a student brought a grenade in for a World War II show and tell assembly, it has been reported.

Students and staff at Osmaston CofE Primary Care School, in Ashborne, Derbyshire, were evacuated on Friday, and bomb disposal experts were called in.

Head teacher Jeanette Hart told the BBC said she was unsure if the device was live, so she took it from the boy and slowly placed it behind a "substantial" tree in the car park as the school was cleared and emergency services were called.

"It was quite an eventful assembly," Mrs Hart she said. "It was going fine and there was a boy who brought an old bullet case in, which I knew about, but then his friend produced a hand grenade from his pocket. That, I was not expecting."

Bomb disposal experts later established that the grenade was safe.

According to the report, the student had brought in the grenade, which was a family heirloom, without telling his parents.

open image in gallery Osmaston CE Primary School, Ashborne, Derbyshire ( Osmaston CE Primary School )

Mrs Hart said, "It looked old and I thought it might be safe, but I didn't want to take the risk."

"I ended the assembly, took it off him and slowly carried it outside and put it behind a far tree in the car park. I wasn't 100 per cent happy carrying it, to be honest."

Police and army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene, and the children and staff moved to safety.

Derbyshire Police said army explosives experts determined the grenade was safe using X-ray equipment.

Officers praised the school staff for their quick thinking.

A spokesman for the Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We even got to see those [X-ray] images and [were] told a detailed analysis of how there was nothing that would set the grenade off.

"Just a word of guidance for parents and guardians - double check what your kids are taking to show-and-tell, especially when they are family heirlooms."