Greens’ Maggie Chapman survives committee vote after gender ruling remark

Green MSP Maggie Chapman has survived a vote to oust her as deputy convener of a Holyrood committee, following her controversial comments about the Supreme Court gender ruling.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Equalities Committee voted down a motion to remove her from the role, after Ms Chapman maintained that she does not agree with the ruling and will continue to be a “vocal trans ally”.

The motion was submitted by Conservative MSP Tess White and was defeated by four votes to three – with the committee’s SNP members and Ms Chapman voting against.

Even if the motion had passed, the Scottish Parliament as a whole would have had to vote on the matter before Ms Chapman could be removed.

On April 16, the UK’s highest court ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

During a subsequent transgender rights rally in Aberdeen, Ms Chapman had condemned what she called the “bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court”.

Other political leaders have said these remarks were wrong, while the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates branded them “appalling”.

The Green MSP defended her comments when speaking to journalists last week, saying “the Supreme Court didn’t speak to a single trans person”.

Ms White’s motion was the first item of business when the committee met on Tuesday. It was supported by her Conservative colleague Pam Gosal.

Also on the committee are one Labour and three SNP MSPs – including convener Karen Adam, who has the casting vote in the event of a tie.

Ms White said Ms Chapman’s position was “untenable”.

Arguing in favour of her motion, Ms White said: “Her outburst was shocking, a totally unjustified attack on the rule of law.”

She said MSPs had a duty to uphold the independence of the judiciary, adding: “No apology has been forthcoming – instead, she has doubled down on her remarks.”

Ms Chapman attended the committee remotely on Tuesday, saying: “I will not stop being a vocal trans ally.”

She said: “I have never questioned the court’s right to make the ruling that it did.

“But that does not mean I must agree to it.

“I don’t and I’m very concerned about the impact it will have and is already having.”

Labour’s Paul O’Kane said MSPs must “respect the jurisdiction of the court, the independence of the judiciary and the fundamental importance of upholding the rule of law”.

He invited Ms Chapman to formally withdraw her comments before the committee.

The Green MSP declined to apologise for her remarks, but said she would “reflect and consider what people have said” at the meeting.

Following the meeting, she released a statement saying: “I am grateful that the Committee has rejected this motion and the attempt to remove me.

“I am also very grateful to the many trans and non-binary people and allies who have been in touch with me over the last two weeks to tell me their stories.

“It’s been devastating to hear about the exclusion and prejudice they or their loved ones have faced, and how worried they are for the future.

“The focus should not be on me, it should be on the outcomes of the ruling and the serious threat that is being posed to the rights of trans and non-binary people.”

While Ms White’s motion has been defeated, the Conservatives have indicated they will explore other ways to bring the matter before the full parliament.