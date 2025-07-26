Greenpeace says activists arrested after ending Forth Road Bridge protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenpeace has said its activists were arrested by police after ending a protest where they suspended themselves from a bridge in order to halt a tanker carrying fracked gas.

The Forth Road Bridge outside of Edinburgh was closed on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block the tanker, which was headed for the Ineos petrochemical plant at nearby Grangemouth.

Police Scotland said it had been alerted to the protest shortly after 1pm on Friday.

That was after the group suspended themselves from the bridge using ropes, ending up about 25 metres above the water level at high tide.

On Saturday morning Greenpeace announced it had ended the demonstration, saying they had “achieved what we set out to”.

The campaign group said its demonstration had prevented the Ineos tanker from delivering the gas for a full 24 hours, saying that the vessel could only travel to Grangemouth during high tides.

As a result the specially trained activists began climbing down their ropes early on Saturday morning.

Greenpeace said all 10 had descended safely and were voluntarily transported to Port Edgar in South Queensferry, where it said they were arrested by officers from Police Scotland on suspicion of culpable and reckless conduct.

Amy Cameron, programme director at Greenpeace UK said: “We’ve achieved what we set out to.

“By blocking Ineos, we’ve drawn global attention to the company’s bottomless appetite for plastic production, false solutions and profit for its billionaire boss Jim Ratcliffe.”

Describing the “plastic pollution problem” as being “massive”, she added: “Less than 10% of plastic is currently recycled globally, and this is set to rise to just 17% by 2060, while the amount of plastic we’re producing is set to triple.

“The only solution is to address the problem at source which means securing a strong global plastics treaty that imposes legally-binding caps on plastic production.”

Ms Cameron continued: “Ineos are cutting jobs at Grangemouth while trying to open a massive new plastics plant in Belgium, leaving Scottish workers high and dry.

“If Jim Ratcliffe really cared about skilled jobs in Scotland he’d invest his billions in supporting his workers to transition into the green industries of the future, instead of throwing money at Formula 1 racing teams and football clubs.”

Greenpeace insists its protest was safe and caused “minimal disruption” – stressing that the climbers had spent weeks training for the demonstration, also pointing out that the Forth Road Bridge carries low volumes of bus, cycle and pedestrian traffic.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.