Starmer and European leaders angry at Trump plan to apply tariffs over Greenland

Sir Keir Starmer and European leaders united in condemnation of Donald Trump’s plan to apply tariffs on several Nato allies until a deal is reached for the US to acquire Greenland.

The Prime Minister described Mr Trump’s decision as “completely wrong” and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

The Prime Minister said: “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.

“We have also made clear that Arctic security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

Although Washington has been ratcheting up pressure over its plans for Greenland, US reports suggest the countries were given no notice of what was coming.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country was having “intensive discussions” with the other European countries to decide on a coordinated response, while French President Emmanuel Macron said he would hold talks with European partners.

Earlier this week, the UK confirmed it had sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark stepped up its military presence in the Arctic and High North.

Downing Street said they were sent at Denmark’s request to join a reconnaissance group ahead of a planned Arctic endurance exercise, but denied it amounted to a “deployment”.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”

Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”.

He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

EU leaders said the Danish exercise “poses no threat to anyone” and warned tariffs would risk a “dangerous downward spiral” in transatlantic relations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said: “The pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US.

“Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty.”

Mr Macron said he would not bow to “intimidation”, while Mr Kristersson insisted “we will not let ourselves be blackmailed” and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said tariffs would be in “no-one’s interest”.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store wrote on social media: “Threats have no place among allies.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief said tariffs could make the US and EU poorer and boost China and Russia.

Former Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said on social media: “China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies.

“If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside Nato.

“Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.”

Mr Trump’s move prompted criticism across the board from UK politicians who fear for their impact on the economy.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Trump was “completely wrong” to impose tariffs over Greenland, adding they would be a “burden for businesses across our country”.

Reform leader Nigel Farage said the tariffs would “hurt” the UK, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Trump was “punishing” the UK.

Hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital Nuuk attended a rally on Saturday in support of self-governance.

Thousands also took part in rallies across Denmark on Saturday opposing any US takeover of Greenland.

Since the US began openly discussing the annexation of Greenland at the start of 2026, the UK has stepped up discussions on Arctic security with Sir Keir raising the issue in calls with Mr Trump, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

The British Chambers of Commerce said Mr Trump’s proposed tariffs over Greenland will have a “greater impact” on UK exports if they are stacked on existing tariffs.

William Bain, its head of trade policy, told the Press Association: “If there’s stacking of these duties and that is how the US government intends to implement this statement tonight, then these tariffs would have a greater impact upon UK goods exports to the US than even the Rose Garden statement of April 2 had last year.”