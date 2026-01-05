Starmer says he ‘stands’ with Denmark amid Donald Trump’s threats over Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he “stands” with Denmark after Donald Trump threatened to annex Greenland.

The Prime Minister added that his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen was “right” to refuse the US president any claim to the territory.

Sir Keir’s signal of solidarity with European Nato ally Denmark comes as the US president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas and captured president Nicolas Maduro.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Mr Trump told the Atlantic magazine, following the operation in Venezuela.

The Danish leader hit back, writing in a statement that “the US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom”, of which Greenland is one.

Asked during a visit to a community centre in Berkshire about Ms Frederiksen’s strong language, Sir Keir told Sky News: “Well, I stand with her, and she’s right about the future of Greenland.”

The Prime Minister was asked by the BBC if he agreed with calls from the Danes for the US president to stop proposing American annexation of the island.

“Yes,” Sir Keir replied, adding: “Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark are to decide the future of Greenland, and only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark.

“Denmark is a close ally in Europe, it is a Nato ally, and it’s very important the future of Greenland is, as I say, for the Kingdom of Denmark, and for Greenland, and only for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark.”

The Labour Government has in recent months been forging closer ties with Denmark, and has been taking cues from Ms Frederiksen’s government – which is of a similar political tradition – on how to crack down on illegal migration.

Washington over the weekend removed Venezuela’s president Maduro from the country, and has taken him to New York where he is set to face a courtroom on Monday on charges of “narco-terrorism”.

The move, seen as the most assertive US intervention to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has sparked murmurs among Trump allies for the president to follow through on his suggestions of acquiring Greenland as an American territory.

Katie Miller, the wife of one of Mr Trump’s senior aides Stephen Miller, posted a picture on social media of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word “soon” following the Venezuela operation.

Among the reasons Mr Trump and his allies have expressed a desire to take over Greenland is for the defence of the US against the threat of Russia, and China, in the high Arctic.

The territory is also home to vast natural resources however, including oil and gas, and rare earth minerals.

Downing Street sought to strike a conciliatory tone over the future of Greenland, amid the division between two of the UK’s allies.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We all agree the collective threat we’re facing in the Arctic is from Russia, which is why the Nato alliance has stepped up, including increasing our collective defence spending to ensure we can protect and defend the Euro-Atlantic region from increasing Russian threats.”

Sir Keir is likely to discuss the situation when he speaks with Mr Trump following a meeting of the coalition of the willing, a group of Ukraine’s allies, on Tuesday.

A former foreign secretary has warned that US attempts to take Greenland could result in the collapse of Nato (the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

“Most people’s view of Maduro’s capture will be ‘good riddance’, and I would have liked the Government to be more categorical in supporting US action in removing an illegitimate and evil dictator,” Sir Jeremy Hunt told the Commons.

“But, if the new US approach extends to the annexation of Greenland, the sovereign territory of a Nato member, it could mean the end of the alliance with disastrous consequences.

“So, how much planning is going on at the Foreign Office to actually make sure such a disaster doesn’t happen?”

Conservative MP Sir Jeremy warned that Europe appeared “weak and divided”.

At the despatch box, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper replied that Greenland’s future was for Nuuk and Copenhagen to decide – “not for anybody else, notwithstanding any of the things that we have heard the US say or others say as well”.

She said the Government was “very firm” in its view.