Trump says UK will be hit by tariffs until US reaches deal to buy Greenland

Donald Trump said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached to buy Greenland from Denmark.

The US president said European countries, including the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

Earlier this week, the UK announced it had sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark stepped up its military presence in the Arctic and High North.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”.

He said that it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

It comes as hundreds of people in Greenland’s capital Nuuk attended a rally on Saturday in support of self-governance.

Thousands of people also took part in rallies across Denmark on Saturday opposing any US takeover of Greenland.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Trump was “completely wrong” to impose tariffs over Greenland.

She wrote on social media: “A terrible idea. President Trump is completely wrong to announce tariffs on the UK over Greenland. People in both UK and US will face higher costs.

“These tariffs will be yet another burden for businesses across our country. The sovereignty of Greenland should only be decided by the people of Greenland.

“On this, I agree with Keir Starmer.”

On Thursday, Downing Street confirmed one UK military officer had been sent at Denmark’s request to join a reconnaissance group ahead of a planned Arctic Endurance exercise, but denied it amounted to a “deployment”.

Renewed security concerns come amid fresh pressure from Mr Trump, who has long insisted that the US must take over Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

His administration has even threatened to use force to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark, prompting concern about the future of the transatlantic alliance.

Since the US began openly discussing the annexation of Greenland at the start of 2026, the UK has stepped up discussions on Arctic security, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raising the issue in calls with Mr Trump, the Danish prime minister and the Nato secretary-general.